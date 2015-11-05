Trending

EKWB's Pre-Filled Graphics Blocks Are Here To Join Your Predator

They're here! EKWB's pre-filled GPU blocks have arrived.

A couple of months ago, EKWB announced the 240 and 360 mm EK-Predator pre-filled liquid CPU coolers, of which the 360 mm unit was expandable. A couple of weeks ago, we shared the details of how they would be expandable, and today the company unleashed the Predator-enabled GPU blocks onto the market.

There are few surprises here – to expand your 360 mm EK-Predator, all you need to do is order the GPU block that fits on your graphics card and select the Predator pre-filled option for it. When you receive the block, you mount it on your graphics card, open up the quick-disconnect couplings on the CPU loop, and plug the GPU block in the middle.

The extra gear included with each Predator-enabled GPU block are two EK-AF Angled 90° G1/4" fittings, two EK-ACF Fitting 10/16mm - Nickel fittings, one quick-disconnect coupling, the required EK-Tube ZMT Matte Black tubing, and clear coolant, all pre-assembled for you.

The below video shows just how simple the process is, although they did conveniently skip over the part that shows the installation of the water block onto the graphics card.

Pricing for converting a standard GPU block to a pre-filled block is $29.99 on top of the cost of the GPU block itself. Prices for the GPU blocks vary from card to card, as some use more, or less, premium material. For example, the nickel-plated blocks generally sell for a little more than blocks with the copper exposed. You can buy them all through EKWB's webshop.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rubix_1011 05 November 2015 16:12
    It would be highly beneficial to add the details around reference PCB of the graphics cards - they should be pointed to EK's Cooling Configurator link or they should have a method to validate.

    There are so many non-standard PCB designs for GPUs these days and one of the BIGGEST issues we see is a user buying a graphics card first, only to find out there is not a full-cover block available because it does not follow nVidia or AMD reference.
  • thundervore 05 November 2015 17:11
    I think I just found my next AIO. I was waiting for a company to release a CPU + GPU combo AIO but this is way better!!!

    I am just waiting for EK to release a 280 radiator Predator system, ill get that set on a monoblock (if they ever become predator capable) and a predator GPU block :) :) :).

    By the time im done my water loop will cost as much as the "whatever 80Ti" GPU ill put in but at least ill know it will be top quality lol!.
  • rubix_1011 05 November 2015 17:19
    I am currently testing the EK Predator 240. It's an incredibly well-built unit.

    You can use any blocks you wish with this system - it uses normal compression fittings, so it can be expandable using standardized watercooling components.
  • norseman4 05 November 2015 17:19
    Doesn't seem to be available on their site yet. Went to the configurator found a 390 that they had a full coverage plate for. On that form you can only select fittings, but no options, that I could see, for the Predator option.
  • tom10167 05 November 2015 18:50
    This feels expensive. $240 + $130 and now another $30 brings the kit to $400. yikes.
  • rubix_1011 05 November 2015 18:53
    This is what a normal custom loop would run you, which is essentially what this unit is, just packaged as a 'starter kit'.
  • JackNaylorPE 05 November 2015 19:59
    Very attractive design will appeal to many who are averse to doing a custom loop... tho I must say the most complicated part of building a custom loop is attaching the block to the GFX card so I think the easy "curb appeal" will turn into a daunting task for a significant portion of this crowd.

    My other concern from experience w/ custom loops and even OLCs like the Siftech models id there's no mention of bleeding. The QD assembly is bound to introduce a teeny bit of air and over time, we expect some of the liquid to off-gas. And if there's one thing that can be annoying when you have builtd a dead silent system, is the noise of air bubbles trapped somewhere in your loop.

    For the anal types like me, also I'd want to shorten and reconfigure this tubes to come out on top of the card and not have then bending and criss-crossing which burns the aesthetic appeal a bit. So while I comment the near perfect spill free design, it's the "near" that I find problematic. Again, anxious to see Rubix's review to see how / if these issues can be addressed.

    Nice that the pre-assembled everything into a kit and all but I think even a novice user could do better and build a more efficient and more aesthetically pleasing result.

    -Attaching the fans for you is nice, but since they are upside down acting as exhausts, and it's a rather substantial effort requiring special tools to flip em so they perform better .... the advantage disappears.

    -The easy connect via QDs is nice but not if i have to dis assemble, cut hoses, remount connections on top of card, etc.

    They kinda stuck since they can't custom cut the tubes for every installation possibility but, tho they are great features, I think many won't get full advantage of them.
  • rubix_1011 05 November 2015 20:07
    Only the 360 has the QDC's, the 240 does not. It would require more manual work to introduce a GPU block with this unit vs. the 'ready-filled' blocks with the QDC's...although, not sure why they would market the 240 to be expandable but not include the disconnects for simple addition.
  • JackNaylorPE 05 November 2015 22:47
    Yeah... I wasn't thinkin...a GPU block an a 240 rad works almost as good (90%) as a 360 ...a 2 x 120 would be a bit much.
  • norseman4 06 November 2015 14:46
    It's expandable by the fact that these use standard components and fittings. You need to drain the loop to expand it, but it's available.

    Corsair and the others don't have that capability in their AIO water coolers
