EKWB's Pre-Filled Graphics Blocks Are Here To Join Your Predator

A couple of months ago, EKWB announced the 240 and 360 mm EK-Predator pre-filled liquid CPU coolers, of which the 360 mm unit was expandable. A couple of weeks ago, we shared the details of how they would be expandable, and today the company unleashed the Predator-enabled GPU blocks onto the market.
There are few surprises here – to expand your 360 mm EK-Predator, all you need to do is order the GPU block that fits on your graphics card and select the Predator pre-filled option for it. When you receive the block, you mount it on your graphics card, open up the quick-disconnect couplings on the CPU loop, and plug the GPU block in the middle.
The extra gear included with each Predator-enabled GPU block are two EK-AF Angled 90° G1/4" fittings, two EK-ACF Fitting 10/16mm - Nickel fittings, one quick-disconnect coupling, the required EK-Tube ZMT Matte Black tubing, and clear coolant, all pre-assembled for you.
The below video shows just how simple the process is, although they did conveniently skip over the part that shows the installation of the water block onto the graphics card.
Pricing for converting a standard GPU block to a pre-filled block is $29.99 on top of the cost of the GPU block itself. Prices for the GPU blocks vary from card to card, as some use more, or less, premium material. For example, the nickel-plated blocks generally sell for a little more than blocks with the copper exposed. You can buy them all through EKWB's webshop.
______________________________________________________________________
Niels Broekhuijsen has been with Tom's Hardware since 2012, and works as a Contributing Editor on the news team. He covers mostly hardware, components, and anything else that strikes his fancy. Outside of work, he likes to travel, cook, and fix things that are broken.
You can follow him at @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
There are so many non-standard PCB designs for GPUs these days and one of the BIGGEST issues we see is a user buying a graphics card first, only to find out there is not a full-cover block available because it does not follow nVidia or AMD reference.
I am just waiting for EK to release a 280 radiator Predator system, ill get that set on a monoblock (if they ever become predator capable) and a predator GPU block :) :) :).
By the time im done my water loop will cost as much as the "whatever 80Ti" GPU ill put in but at least ill know it will be top quality lol!.
You can use any blocks you wish with this system - it uses normal compression fittings, so it can be expandable using standardized watercooling components.
My other concern from experience w/ custom loops and even OLCs like the Siftech models id there's no mention of bleeding. The QD assembly is bound to introduce a teeny bit of air and over time, we expect some of the liquid to off-gas. And if there's one thing that can be annoying when you have builtd a dead silent system, is the noise of air bubbles trapped somewhere in your loop.
For the anal types like me, also I'd want to shorten and reconfigure this tubes to come out on top of the card and not have then bending and criss-crossing which burns the aesthetic appeal a bit. So while I comment the near perfect spill free design, it's the "near" that I find problematic. Again, anxious to see Rubix's review to see how / if these issues can be addressed.
Nice that the pre-assembled everything into a kit and all but I think even a novice user could do better and build a more efficient and more aesthetically pleasing result.
-Attaching the fans for you is nice, but since they are upside down acting as exhausts, and it's a rather substantial effort requiring special tools to flip em so they perform better .... the advantage disappears.
-The easy connect via QDs is nice but not if i have to dis assemble, cut hoses, remount connections on top of card, etc.
They kinda stuck since they can't custom cut the tubes for every installation possibility but, tho they are great features, I think many won't get full advantage of them.
Corsair and the others don't have that capability in their AIO water coolers