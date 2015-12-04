'Elite Dangerous' VR Specs List Hints At HTC Vive System Requirements

Frontier Developments, creators of space simulation game Elite Dangerous, have finally revealed the official minimum system requirements to run the game in VR. Interestingly, Elite Dangerous doesn’t currently support Oculus Rift -- only HTC’s Vive HMD.

Elite Dangerous used to have support for the Oculus Rift DK2, but when Oculus made the switch to its new SDK release schedule, Frontier Developments announced that it was discontinuing support for the Rift beyond SKD 0.5, at least until a final SDK is released. Shortly after dropping support for the Rift, the company announced that it would be supporting HTC’s forthcoming Vive headset.

Fast forward to today, and Frontier Digital has revealed the minimum specifications to play Elite Dangerous in virtual reality. The interesting thing about that is the company still doesn’t support the newest Oculus SDK, so these specifications are essentially for HTC’s Vive. Up to now, we’ve only been able to assume what kind of PC you would require for the Vive; HTC has yet to reveal the system requirements for its Vive HMD, but Frontier has now given us a glimpse of what to expect.

OS Windows 7/8/10 64 bit Processor Intel Core i7-3770K Quad Core CPU or better / AMD FX 4350 Quad Core CPU or better Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics Nvidia GTX 980 with 4GB or better Network Broadband Internet Connection Hard Drive 8 GB available space

It’s entirely possible that these specifications outweigh those of HTC’s minimum requirements for Vive support in general -- Elite Dangerous isn’t exactly a walk in the park for your PC -- but these requirements aren’t much higher than those for Oculus Ready PCs.

Frontier said it is continuing to “work with Oculus on support for their more recent SDKs,” and it will let us know “if and when there is more to announce.”

