Samsung launches its glasses-free Odyssey 3D monitor — 27-inch 4K OLED G8 and 144 Hz G9 variant now also available

By published

It brings to mind the 3DS, but is more technologically advanced.

Samsung 3D monitor
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics is lifting the veil off its latest lineup of monitors which it showed off at CES earlier this year. The Odyssey lineup sees a new addition in the form of a glasses-free 3D gaming monitor, alongside Samsung's first high-density 27-inch 4K OLED offering, and a new 49-inch variant under the G9 family, supposedly designed to be more accessible. However, official prices have not been listed as of writing.

Under the new Odyssey 3D sub-brand, Samsung is debuting the G90XF which is a 4K, 27-inch monitor that boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate, designed to deliver a convincing 3D effect without the need for traditional 3D glasses, also known as an autostereoscopic display. The panel technology is currently unspecified. Samsung achieves this 3D effect through a combination of advanced eye-tracking, a light field display, and lenticular lens tech on the front panel that direct light rays at different angles to create a perception of depth.

Samsung recommends installing the Reality Hub software, which can transform select games to give you an immersive 3D experience. The G90XF also packs an AI video conversion tool that harnesses your GPU's (Nvidia-only) power to convert 2D videos or movies to 3D on the fly, as long as the content is not DRM-protected, much like Nvidia's RTX HDR and VSR technologies.

Image 1 of 3
Samsung G8 OLED
(Image credit: Samsung)

Next up is a new refresh of Samsung's Odyssey G8 OLED monitor dubbed G81SF. The G81SF carries a 4K QD-OLED panel running at 240 Hz, available in 27 and 32-inch options, with a DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 and a Glare Free certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Samsung is a tad late to the party, as similar high pixel-density offerings from Asus, MSI, and Dell are already available in the market. The 27-inch flavor offers a pixel density of 166 pixels per inch, currently the highest in the industry for this size, matching other competitors.

For heat dissipation - needed to cool this high-performance display - Samsung advertises the use of its proprietary Pulsating Heat Pipe (PHP) based technology. PHP is claimed to diffuse five times more heat than standard Graphite sheets.

Following is Samsung's Odyssey G9 G91F which aims to bring ultrawide gaming to the masses. Compared to the original model, which launched in 2020 at nearly $1,500, the G91F cuts down on several specifications to save costs. While the monitor retains its staple 49-inch dual QHD panel, it drops the refresh rate to 144 Hz and the HDR specification to DisplayHDR 600, a step back from the original's 1,000 nits of peak luminance. Although you do get HDR10+ certification which is a welcome addition.

Lastly, professionals can expect to see Samsung's new ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) hit shelves shortly. This monitor carries a large 37-inch, 4K display with a 16:9 aspect ratio alongside Ergonomic Workspace Display and Intelligent Eye Care certifications from TUV. Devices can be connected through a 90W USB Type-C connection, while you can plug in peripherals via the included KVM switch.

The Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, and Odyssey G9 are available for pre-order starting today. Pricing and product listings are currently available only on Samsung's South Korean site, though global listings should go live shortly.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    The panel technology is currently unspecified. Samsung achieves this 3D effect through a combination of advanced eye-tracking, a light field display, and lenticular lens tech on the front panel that direct light rays at different angles to create a perception of depth.
    Combining eye-tracking with a lenticular display sounds quite powerful, but it won't scale well to more than one glasses-free viewer.

    Note that there's a significant tradeoff vs. spatial resolution. Rendering gets more expensive, too. IMO, this is the only good use for 8k panels.
    Reply
  • husker
    bit_user said:
    Combining eye-tracking with a lenticular display sounds quite powerful, but it won't scale well to more than one glasses-free viewer.
    Which is why they are making a gaming monitor and not a TV. I put this monitor in the same category as VR technology: meant for one person to use and not everyone's cup of tea. But a nice in-between option for 2-D monitors and VR headsets.
    Reply
