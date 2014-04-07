Trending

Evga Reveals ACX Cooler for GTX Titan Black Graphics Cards

This is Evga's little trick to get an ACX cooler onto your GTX Titan Black.

Currently, the GTX Titan Black is the fastest single-chip graphics card that money can buy. Unfortunately, that is only true for stock clock speeds, as many custom GTX 780 Ti cards still outperform it because of factory overclocks. These overclocks are possible because of the custom coolers, and unfortunately, Nvidia has restricted AICs from applying their own custom cooling solutions.

Fortunately, those among us who truly care about the ultimate performing graphics card are also quite good with a screwdriver, and thus not afraid to mount a different cooler onto a graphics card. Evga has made this possible, and quite affordably so.

For $39.99 you can order an ACX cooler from the Evga website, built specifically for the GTX Titan Black. It'll take you a couple of moments and patience to install it, but Evga has provided detailed instructions for how to go about it.

Do be careful though – it's safe to assume that this will void the warranty of your GTX Titan Black.

  • patrick47018 07 April 2014 21:56
    Good deal, can't wait to see a review
  • slyu9213 07 April 2014 22:54
    Evga is providing the product themselves. Why would this void warranty. From what I have heard Evga is more lenient in this kind of stuff. As long as you return it with the original heatsink-fan when RMAing the GPU they accept it apparently
  • monsta 08 April 2014 00:10
    Thats a decent price for the acx cooler kit
  • s3anister 08 April 2014 00:49
    I'd like to think that if EVGA is selling this for their own EVGA brand Titans then it wouldn't void one's warranty...
  • clonazepam 08 April 2014 02:06
    EVGA's awesome in this regard. I could never see them denying a honest person.
  • DarkSable 08 April 2014 02:24
    ...That is bloody sexy. Even if I'm not using it on a titan black, I might pick up an ACX cooler just because $40 is an incredible deal, and it could pretty easily be modified for later cards.
  • sora 08 April 2014 05:09
    13051030 said:
    Thats a decent price for the acx cooler kit

    This, hopefully its good quality; it is EVGA after all so I expect it to be high quality.
  • xiinc37 08 April 2014 18:25
    I'd love to buy one of these and mod it to fit on some AMD card just for the lolz.
  • BranFlake5 08 April 2014 21:24
    As long as the manufacture states it is acceptable to remove the cooler, it's fine. I know for a fact EVGA cards' coolers can be removed WITHOUT voiding warranty. The only requirement is that you keep the stock cooler and re-attach it before returning the card for an RMA, Trade or other service.
  • SessouXFX 09 April 2014 04:11
    Yep, Nvidia's "Let them eat cake!" attitude quickly allows somebody else to say; "I will, with many scoops of ice cream too!"

    If you don't, somebody else will.
