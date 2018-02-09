EVGA Introduces The G1+ PSU Line

EVGA launched the SuperNOVA G1 line in 2013 and kept it in production till now, making it one of the longest-lasting PSU lines. (The OEM of the G1 PSUs was FSP, and because we unfortunately never had the chance to review one of those units, we cannot comment on their performance and build quality.) Now, EVGA has a successor to the G1 line--the "G1+"--with capacities ranging from 650W to 1kW.

At a glance, the main differences between the G1 and the new G1+ units are the following:

Smaller dimensions (180mm length for the 1000/850 G1+ vs. 200mm of the 1000 G1 and 170mm length for the 750/650 G1+ vs. 180mm length of the 750/650 G1)

Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan for the G1+ units vs. a Double-Ball Bearing (DBB) for the G1 models

Different platform (but there is no information on the OEM of the new G1+ units)

Notably higher performance and lower noise output in the G1+ units, according to EVGA's claims

Our comments on the above differences have to do mostly with the fan selection. Surely an FDB fan makes less noise compared to a similar spec DBB fan, but it isn't more reliable, especially under tough operating conditions where DBB fans can be matched in reliability only by fans that use magnetic bearings. FDB fans are currently so popular because users need more silent system components, and double-ball bearings can indeed be quite noisy, especially under very low speeds.

EVGA G1+ Series Features & Specs P/N 120-GP-1000, 120-GP-0850, 120-GP-0750, 120-GP-0650 M/N 1000/850/750/650 G1+ OEM No Info Capacities (W) 1000, 850, 750, 650 PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold Noise No Cybenetics Rating Modular Yes (Fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C - 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection (minor rails) Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Cooling 135 mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Semi-Passive Mode No Dimensions 1000/850 G1+: 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 180 mm (D) 750/650 G1+: 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 170 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 EPS Connectors 1000/850/750/650 G1+: 2x PCIe Connectors 1000 G1+: 6+2pin x 8 850 G1+: 6+2pin x 6 750/650 G1+: 6+2pin x 4 SATA Connectors 1000 G1+: 12x 850/750/650 G1+: 9x 4-Pin Molex Connectors 1000/850/750/650 G1+: 6x +12V Max Power 1000 G1+: 996W 850 G1+: 849.6W 750 G1+: 748.8W 650 G1+: 648W 5V & 3.3V Max Power 1000/850/750/650 G1+: 120W Warranty 10 years Price 1000 G1+: $189.99 850 G1+: $149.99 750 G1+: $119.99 650 G1+: $109.99

All G1+ PSUs are already listed on popular online stores, and their prices look to be on par with the older G1 units. We did notice a significant price difference between the 750W, 850W, and 1000W models, which looks strange given that the 650W and 750W units are only $10 away. It's likely that EVGA believes the increased numbers of PCIe connectors will be enough to convince users to pay the $30 difference between the 750W, 850W, and 1kW models.

A strong point of all G1+ units is the couple of EPS connectors, which renders them compatible with all high-end mainboards, including those that support AMD's Threadripper CPUs. Moreover, there are plenty of SATA and 4-pin Molex connectors on all members of this line. The warranty is kept at the same high levels as the G1 units. Unfortunately, EVGA hasn't revealed any information on the OEM of the G1+ models; without one in-house, we wouldn't hazard a guess who that might be.