Bethesda Adds High Resolution Pack To PC, PS4 Pro Support For 'Fallout 4' (Updated)

Update, 2/7/2017, 9:40 a.m. PST: The texture pack is now available as a free download. Just make sure you have enough free space for it.



Those still playing Fallout 4 on PC are getting a visual upgrade for the game in the form of a high resolution texture pack. PlayStation 4 Pro owners will also receive an update that will allow the game to utilize the console’s additional power.

Bethesda didn’t point out any specific differences between the PC version's normal textures and those coming in the high-res update. It did reveal the hardware required to work with the upgrade, however, and it’s quite demanding. On top of 58 GB of additional space, Bethesda recommends a GPU with 8GB of memory, specifically Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080. You can take a look at the full specs below.

Fallout 4 High Resolution Texture Pack Recommended CPU Intel Core i7-5820K (Haswell-E, 3.3 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB VRAM) RAM 8 GB Storage 58 GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

If you own a PlayStation 4 Pro, the company provided some details on what you can expect with the update. For instance, the game will now run at a native resolution of 1440p. There will also be “enhanced Godray effects” as well as an increase in draw distance for NPCs, foliage, and other objects.

The PC and PlayStation 4 Pro upgrades are coming next week. Bethesda also said the update will bring “new features to Mod content” for both Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, but it didn’t provide any further details on the subject.