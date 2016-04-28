Trending

Embark On An Emotional VR Journey In 'Fated: The Silent Oath'

By Gaming 

Frima, a small independent game developer based in Montreal, Canada, announced the launch of its first VR game, Fated: The Silent Oath, which is now available for both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Frima said that Fated is a first-person adventure set in the mythical age of the Vikings. The company said the game was designed to play off the unique capabilities that virtual reality has to convey emotions. In Fated: The Silent Oath, you’ll play as a man trying to take care of his family, while the gods wreak havoc on your world, ushering in the Ragnarok – the end times.  

“Fear is a concept that is relatively easy to achieve in Virtual Reality, but for FATED, we wanted to explore compassion, sadness, happiness and other complex emotions”, said Vincent Martel, Executive Producer at Frima Studio. “Nothing is stronger than the connection between a parent and his child. We knew we would strike a sensitive chord with players in FATED.”

Fated: The Silent Oath was created with Unreal Engine 4, and it features beautiful environments to explore. The story was penned by former Assassin’s Creed writer, Jull Murray, and Frima said the voice acting aims to make you “feel a strong emotional connection” with the characters.

Fated: The Silent Oath is available today for $19.99 on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive stores. Frima said the game will also launch on Playstation VR later this year.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lorfa 28 April 2016 22:23
    For a moment I thought it said "Embark on an emotional VR journey in Farted: The Silent Oath".
    Reply
  • ErikVinoya 29 April 2016 01:53
    For a moment I thought it said "Embark on an emotional VR journey in Farted: The Silent Oath".
    All we need is a virtual nose, and that should be golden
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 29 April 2016 01:56
    This is the type of game I've been looking for!
    Reply
  • overgrower 29 April 2016 07:24
    Someone needs to make some Animated movies for vr. I think movies like spirited away and others would make amazing VR experiences. Also the fact that they are all computer animated removes the problem of being able to see the crew or the screwed up camera area. Actually now that I think about it a little more the crew for a movie could be digitally replaced with cgi scenery. But I think starting with cartoons would be better.
    Reply
  • overgrower 29 April 2016 07:24
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 29 April 2016 21:43
    It looks nice and cheap ))
    Reply
  • Zmoke 30 April 2016 18:56
    Hey Kevin, cool Article but Frima is actually the biggest Canadian Independent Gaming/Media company (350+ employees) and also based in Quebec City, not Montreal. The Montreal Studio is a brand new one with 15 ish employees :)
    Reply