Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Benchmark Released

With the release of the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion coming this fall, Square Enix released a new GPU benchmark to help you determine if your system can handle the new game. The benchmark takes you through various scenarios you would encounter while playing Final Fantasy XIV, ranging from reading in a library to teaming up to defeat the adversary.

Square Enix's new benchmark is interesting; even though it is not a playable demo, you can create your character using their character creation tool.

Before you start the benchmark, you can adjust the graphics settings quite a bit to really help determine if your graphics card can handle Endwalker when it releases in November. However, the Endwalker benchmark doesn't come with any of the bells and whistles we have come to expect with other benchmarks, like DLSS or FSR. Ironically, it does support Crossfire and SLI. Then again, the minimum requirements are very dated.

Operating System Windows 8.1/10 *The 64-bit version of the above mentioned operating systems is required. *This benchmark is not available on Mac OS. System Requirements Graphics card and drivers compatible with DirectX® 11. (DirectX® 9 is not supported.) Minimum resolution of 1024x720. File Name ffxiv-endwalker-bench.zip File Size Approx. 2.21GB

(Image credit: Square Enix)

We ran our own quick test to see how the benchmark runs. As to be expected with an RTX 2080TI at 1440p, we ended up with a score of 17893, giving us a score of 'extremely high performance.'

The Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker benchmark is not a typical benchmark due to its lack of visual enhancement features we have come to expect from most of these types of programs. Instead, this benchmark is more to get a general sense of how the game will run on your system, and it also allows a bit of character customization, too. Just make sure your system meets the minimum requirements listed above before you download the benchmark.