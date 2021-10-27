OEMs Announce a Slew of Pre-Built, Alder Lake PCs

iBuyPower, Velocity Micro, and Dell have announced new updated pre-built gaming PCs that are packing Intel's new 12th Gen Core CPUs based on the new Alder Lake hybrid architecture.

Velocity Micro has announced its first pre-built PC to come with Alder Lake CPUs will be its Raptor Z55 gaming desktop. This configuration is the company's cheapest full-ATX gaming PC that can come in either a full tower or a tempered glass mid-tower case. The Alder Lake version of the Z55 will start at $2,099.

The Z55 will come with a Z690 motherboard, and potentially up to a Core i9-12900K 16 core CPU. The current Raptor Z55 can be configured with Core i5, i7, and i9 models of Rocket Lake and Comet Lake, so we expect the same will happen with Alder Lake.

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

iBuyPower's Alder Lake pre-builts don't have a name yet. However, they are known as "Intel Z690 Configurator" options. iBuyPower lists three configurations, featuring three different CPUs, the Core i5 configurator, the Core i7 configurator, and the Core i9 configurator.

The Core i5 configurator will come with a Core i5-12600KF unlocked processor and start at a base price of $1749. The base config also comes with an RTX 3060 12GB graphics card and 16GB of RAM.

The next system configuration steps things up by going with a Core i7-12700KF, and an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card starting at $2049. RAM remains the same at 16GB. Finally, the highest-end system will give you a Core i9-12900KF, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. Starting at $2349.

The configurator allows you to build out each configuration as much as you'd like, with dozens and dozens of choices. You can change almost anything, including the case, PSU, graphics card, RAM, fans, storage, and more.

You will also get the option to choose among three Z690 motherboards, including the Asus Prime Z690-P D4, the Gigabyte Z690 UD AX DDR4, and the MSI Pro Z690-A DDR4. Interestingly, there are no DDR5 boards to choose from at this time. This decision is justifiable, however, with mainstream DDR5 modules not available on retail shelves just yet. This will make DDR4 a good alternative for now.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dell) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dell)

Dell is also getting ready to release new Alder Lake PCs, including the newly refreshed XPS desktop featuring Alder Lake CPUs and up to RTX 3090 graphics. The system is designed to be a powerhouse for system creators and will feature low acoustics, AIO liquid cooling support, and full DDR5 compatibility.

On the gaming side of things, Dell is refreshing its Alienware branded Aurora R13 gaming PCs with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs as well. For more details check out our coverage of the new systems here.