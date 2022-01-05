Future Choice Awards 2021 Winning Products Announced

The winning products of the Future Choice Awards for 2021 have officially been announced. The 50 winning products were chosen by a team comprised of Future Plc’s own tech journalists from various sites including T3, Android Central, and Tom’s Guide. This panel voted on an even greater list to narrow down the 50 most notable tech innovations.

The selection includes a variety of products ranging from gaming laptops and smartphones to televisions and smart watches. It follows the announcement of the Future 50 2021 award, another Future Tech Awards list featuring 50 of the most influential people in tech.

The Future Choice Awards list includes two of our favorite products of 2021: the Dell XPS 13 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It also honors the Alienware Aurora R10 desktop, which we reviewed and liked.

One of the best ultrabooks, the Dell XPS 13 is a perennial favorite, not only of ours but of our colleagues also, because of its long battery life, light weight and stunning, nearly bezel-free display. The ROG Zephyrus G14 has strong performance, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 4900HS CPU and provides more than 11 hours of battery life, all in a 3.5-pound package.

The Alienware Aurora R10 is the gaming company's AMD line and, in our tests, a Ryzen 7 5800X-powered model offered strong performance. However, some fan noise kept it off of our list of best gaming PCs.