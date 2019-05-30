G.Skill Unveils 384GB DDR4-4000 and 16GB DDR4-5200 Memory Kits

(Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill brought tons of new toys to Computex this year, the most notable of which being the Trident Z Royal DDR4-5200 and Ripjaws Z DDR4-4000 384GB memory kits. As per the memory manufacturer's information, all the DDR4 memory kits on display use Samsung B-die chips.

The Trident Z Royal DDR4-5200 16GB (2x8GB) is G.Skill's fastest dual-channel DDR4 memory kit to date. It's comprised of two 8GB modules operating at a whopping 5,200 MHz with CL18-22-22-42 timings. This kit was running on the MSI MPG Z390I Gaming Edge AC mini-ITX motherboard with the Intel Core i7-9700KF eight-core chip.

G.Skill also demoed slightly slower Trident Z RGB DDR4-5000 with CL17-17-17-37 timings. This particular kit was inside a test system with an Intel Core i9-9900K eight-core processor and Asus ROG Maximus XI Apex motherboard.

Product Line Capacity Memory Speed Memory Timings Voltage Trident Z Royal 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-5200 CL18-22-22-42 N/A Trident Z Royal 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-5000 CL17-17-17-37 N/A Ripjaws V 384GB (12x32GB) DDR4-4000 CL18-30-30-45 N/A Trident Z Royal 64GB (8x8GB) DDR4-4300 CL18-22-22-42 1.4V Trident Z Royal 64GB (8x8GB) DDR4-4000 CL16-18-18-38 1.45V Trident Z RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-4000 CL18-22-22-42 1.35V Trident Z Royal 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34 1.4V Trident Z RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34 1.4V

(Image credit: G.Skill)

The Ripjaws V 384GB (12x32GB), on the other hand, is a six-channel DDR4 memory kit designed specifically for Intel's LGA 3647 platform, which arrives with nothing less than 12 DDR4 memory slots.

The Ripjaws V kit is made up of 12 DDR4 memory modules with 32GB in capacity running at 4,000 MHz with timings configured to CL18-30-30-45. The demo system was powered by the Intel Xeon W-3175X 28-core processor and the pricey Asus ROG Dominus Extreme motherboard.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill just about had a DDR4 memory kit to appease everyone. The memory specialist showcased two Trident Z Royal 64GB (8x8GB) quad-channel memory kits for the Intel X299 platform. The first clocks in at 4,300 MHz with 1.4V and CL18-22-22-42 timings while the latter runs at 4,000 MHz with 1.45V with CL16-18-17-38 timings.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

AMD announced the latest Ryzen 3000-series desktop parts and high-end X570 chipset at Computex, and G.Skill had a couple of 16GB DDR4 memory kits to accompany that combo. The Trident Z RGB kit operates at 4,000 MHz with 1.35V and timings in the range of CL18-22-22-42. There are also two memory kits at 3,600 MHz with similar CL14-14-14-34 timings and 1.4V operating voltage. The Trident Z Royal kit is probably going to come with a higher price than the normal Trident Z RGB since it has more bling.