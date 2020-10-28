Galax Announces Four Chinese Exclusive RTX 3070 Graphics Cards

The RTX 3070 launch is almost upon us, and graphics card manufacturer Galax is pumping out tons of RTX 3070 models in preparation. Galax is releasing four RTX 3070 graphics cards that will be exclusive to that Chinese martket, the Boomstar, Metaltop, Gamer, and the Black. As spotted by VideoCardz, all four models feature triple-fan cooler designs and unique aesthetics not found in Galax's international models.

Image 1 of 3 Galax RTX 3070 Black OC (Image credit: Videocardz) Image 2 of 3 Galax RTX 3070 Metaltop OC (Image credit: Videocardz) Image 3 of 3 Galax RTX 3070 Gamer OC (Image credit: Videocardz)

The RTX 3070 Boomstar appears to be an "Anime" inspired design with a character featuring prominently on the packaging. The card is huge with a triple-slot cooler and a white themed aesthetic for the shroud. The Boost clock has been factory overclocked to 1785MHz.

The RTX 3070 Metaltop, like its namesake, has a metallic design for the shroud with black fans. Out of all the cards listed, this is the only model that features a dual-slot cooler. The PCB length makes up just three quarters of the cooler size, making the last quarter all backplate and heatsink. The card comes with just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The boost clock is rated at 1755MHz.

The RTX 3070 Gamer is probably the most unique out of the four, just like the RTX 3090 model, this card features a Leg-style theme with red and blue accents at the ends of the card, plus a lego-like plastic themed shroud. The Gamer also features a cut-back PCB that extends to most of overall cooler length. This allows the cooler at the end of the card to pass air right thru the backplate, improving airflow. The factory OC on this card is the highest of the four with a 1800MHz boost clock.

Finally, we have the RTX 3070 Black, this card looks to be the biggest of them all, featuring a full fat triple-slot cooler with three PCIe brackets to match. The color theme is a brownish silver paired with matt black accents. Despite its huge size, you only get a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, which might hinder overclocking performance. The boost frequency for this card is 1755Mhz.

The RTX 3070 will be Nvidia's mid-range GPU on the Ampere architecture with 5888 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit bus. Be sure to check out our review of the RTX 3070 for more details. If you want to snag a 3070 for yourself, tomorrow is the official launch for the RTX 3070 and all its AIB partner cards. It's just unfortunate that you won't be able to buy one of these four RTX 3070 SKUs outside of China.