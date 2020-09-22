Galax Unveils RTX 3090 Gamer With Lego Design

Are you a big fan of Legos? Do you want to build a building block-themed PC? As spotted by Expreview, Galax has something right up your ally with the GeForce RTX 3090 Gamer graphics card. Galax is no stranger to unusual designs, like the RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition, or the all-white design (PCB and shroud) of an RTX 2080 Ti Hall of Fame Edition. But while the company has been doing those designs for years, the design language of the RTX 3090 GAMER is something we have not seen before.

Looking at the card from the front, you can see a see-through plastic shroud with a triple-fan cooler design. Red and blue accents flank the sides. On the top, you can see LEGO-like patterns that could possibly fit real LEGO pieces. Perhaps we need to add a LEGO test to our GPU stress testing equipment. Fortunately, the cooler is very well ventilated; you can clearly see the heatsink with almost no obstruction from the shroud. This should make cooling very effective.

As usual with most aftermarket RTX 3080 and 3090 cards we've seen, the PCB does not extend all the way to the edge of the cooler. Instead, it stops 5/6ths of the way to make room for a ventilated backplate, which allows air to pass thru the rear of the card. The backplate is very colorful with blue and red accents and a big Gamer logo from Galax. In keeping with the colorfulness of the card, it natively supports ARGB lighting with a four-pin interface you can plug your ARGB products into. Power-wise, it features two 8-pin supplementary power connectors.

The official RTX 3090 launch is coming in under two days. However, pricing and availability for this specific card are unknown. Galax cards are somewhat hard to come by in western markets, so be prepared to purchase this card overseas if you really want one.