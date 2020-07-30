Galax Cooks up DDR4-5000 RAM for Performance Purists

Image 1 of 2 Galax HOF OC Lab Diamond RGB (Image credit: Galax) Image 2 of 2 Galax HOF OC Lab Phantom RGB (Image credit: Galax)

Galax has expanded its HOF (Hall Of Fame) line with not one, not two, but three new series of high-performance memory kits. Meet the HOF OC Lab Diamond, HOF OC Lab Diamond RGB and HOF OC Lab Phantom RGB product lines.

The trio of RAM kits stay true to their HOF roots. They come equipped with a black PCB that's passively cooled by all-white heat spreaders. In the case of the Diamond series, the heat spreaders are adorned with a diamond-shaped pattern, which is available with or without RGB lighting. The Phantom RGB series' heat spreader, meanwhile, boasts a light bar with customizable RGB lighting.

Regardless of the series, Galax's memory modules are compatible with popular motherboard ecosystems, including Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0 and ASRock RGB Sync.

Specs

Series Frequency Timings Voltage (V) HOF OC Lab Diamond DDR4-5000 19-26-26-46 ? HOF OC Lab Diamond (RGB) DDR4-4800 19-22-22-46 1.50 HOF OC Lab Diamond (RGB) DDR4-4600 18-26-26-42 1.50 HOF OC Lab Diamond (RGB) DDR4-4400 18-22-22-42 1.50 HOF OC Lab Diamond (RGB) DDR4-4266 17-22-22-38 1.50 HOF OC Lab Diamond (RGB) DDR4-4000 17-19-19-38 1.45 HOF OC Lab Phantom DDR4-4000 17-19-19-38 / 19-25-25-25 1.45 / 1.40 HOF OC Lab Phantom DDR4-3866 16-18-18-36 1.40 HOF OC Lab Phantom DDR4-3600 16-16-16-36 / 17-18-18-38 1.35 / 1.35

Galax builds HOF OC Lab Diamond (RGB) and HOF OC Lab Phantom RGB memory modules with an eight-layer PCB featuring Samsung B-die ICs. The company only sells dual-channel 16GB DDR4 memory kits that are comprised of two 8GB memory modules.

The DDR4-5000 memory kit comes equipped with 19-26-26-46 CL timings, and it's only available under the HOF OC Lab Diamond series. However, both series offer memory kits with varying memory speeds between DDR4-4000 and DDR4-4800 with identical timings.

The HOF OC Lab Phantom RGB is the only series out of the three that have lower-clocked offerings. The memory speeds span from DDR4-3600 up to DDR4-4000.

Like any other memory vendor, Galax backs its memory products with a limited lifetime warranty. At the moment, it's unknown of the new memory kits will be available outside of Asia.