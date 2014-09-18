Trending

Galaxy and KFA2 Disappear; Meet Galax

Galax, a company name made by combining Galaxy and KFA2

You might not be too familiar with the board partner Galaxy, but you've certainly seen its HOF series of graphics cards. In Europe, the company operates under the KFA2 name, and aside from the branding differences, the products are identical. As it turns out, after many years of operating under two different regional brands, the company is now rebranding itself to a single global brand name: Galax. (Because Galaxy + KFA2 = Galax totally makes sense.)

Anyway, the new company that won't be called Galaxy2 will still be building the same graphics cards as before, including the HOF and GC lines of cards. For those unaware, the HOF (Hall of Fame) cards are built with custom PCB designs, more elaborate power delivery circuits, hand-picked GPUs, powerful coolers and are always fully white.

PCB of a GTX 780 'Hall of Fame'

The GC cards are 'Galaxy Clocked,' which is basically branding for cards that come with better factory overclocks than most factory overclocked cards do.

So, what are your thoughts on the new brand name?

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eunuya 18 September 2014 20:05
    This new brand name should save them on printing costs by about six percen
    Reply
  • Drejeck 18 September 2014 21:56
    I have a KFA2 750Ti. Glad I have this much cooler name on it!
    Galaxy was cool. Galax makes me think of some medicine to help you go to the bathroom...
    The guys in the marketing department are wild monkeys.
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 18 September 2014 22:57
    14201072 said:
    This new brand name should save them on printing costs by about six percen

    I see what you did there
    Reply
  • Amdlova 18 September 2014 23:15
    i want a graphic card with this color :)
    Reply
  • rwinches 19 September 2014 03:37
    Somehow these remind me of the Gainward Golden Sample cards.

    Still making some,

    http://www.gainward.com/main/vgapro.php?id=925&lang=en
    Reply
  • jtd871 19 September 2014 14:29
    I would have thought that 'Gala' might have been a bit more positive-sounding, but the apple marketing board might have thrown a fit. Whatever they want to call themselves, just release the damned 750 Ti Razor already, OK? http://www.galaxytech.com/__EN_GB__/Product2/ProductDetail?proID=598&isStop=0&isPack=False&isPow=False&isSSD=False
    Reply
  • cypeq 22 September 2014 09:34
    oh! all major electronic components are neatly aligned... feels good man.
    Reply
  • Mac266 22 September 2014 23:16
    Oh, I'm sorry, did the 'y' key fall off your keyboard?
    Reply