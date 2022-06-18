Galaxy RTX 3060 GPU Pays Tribute to a Cartoon Vegetable Dog

Nvidia graphics card partner Galaxy has teamed up with some cartoon character designers and publishers to create (opens in new tab) a doggedly different limited edition. The partnership between Galaxy, Dodowo, Bemoe, and Station B has precipitated one of the most bizarre-looking GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards we have ever seen. The design pays tribute to a cartoon dog with the body of a vegetable.

If you were a fan of this dog, which we think is a character called Caigu in the Dodowo animations, then this will be a very appealing package. There are plenty of supporting accessories in the box besides the pastel yellow GPU with red flourishes on the front and a happy Caigu shouting encouragement on the back. The package includes a 360 x 275mm mouse mat, an intelligent device stand with clock, a 55mm square die with six facial expressions posted by Caigu and the gift box.

We should look at the graphics card more closely, as that is our job here, but it is nothing special under the dog/cabbage-themed paint job. The GeForce RTX 3060 is suitable for playing mainstream AAA games at 1080p with smooth frame rates and support for graphics technologies like real-time raytracing, DLSS, and Nvidia Reflex. Regulars will know from one of several reviews RTX 3060 we have published. Coincidentally, we reviewed a Galaxy-made model, the Galax GeForce RTX 3060 EX, in November last year.

This new limited edition model is a triple fan model but won't be much different compared to the twin fan models we have reviewed. An RGB logo provides additional eye candy on the cooling shroud and RGB fans. We guess Dodowo fans will set them to a cabbage green and leave them like that.

You are probably desperate to buy one of these cute Galaxy GeForce RTX 3060 designs. However, it looks like this limited edition will be limited to China, where the Dodowo animation is created and has an established fan base.

The dog/cabbage gift boxed and themed set has a limited edition of 500 and went on sale at 8 pm. They sell for 3,099 yuan in China, and if we change that to USD directly, at the time of writing, it would be equivalent to $460. That isn't much of a premium over competing branded standard RTX 3060 graphics cards when we checked online retailers in China today. Happily, even with the not terrible pricing, we don't think many of these cute graphics cards will go to the crypto miners. Cryptocurrencies are further declining this weekend, with ETH, for example, valued at under $950 at the time of writing.

