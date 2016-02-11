Samsung Gear VR New Releases Include PGA Tour, 'Goosebumps' Experiences

Samsung’s Gear VR HMD has been available for nearly three months now, and we’re seeing no signs of content releases for the platform slowing down. This week the Oculus Gear VR store announced two new games, two video experiences, and a concept music creation tool.

Goosebumps Night of Scares will put you inside R.L. Stine’s house for a night, where you’ll encounter “mystery, mayhem and some of Goosebumps' most frightening monsters.” The game was developed by Cosmic Games and features Jack Black, star of the Goosebumps movie, as the voice of R.L. Stine.

Mega Spacehole is a game built by Furious Union. The developer describes the game as “a fast paced vr-cade shooter that puts you in the center of the action.” Furious Union said you will require fast reflexes and strategic thinking to succeed.

Goosebumps Night of Scales is available today for $2.99 in the Oculus Store. Mega Spacehole is also available today for $4.99.

In addition to the two new games, Gear VR owners can enjoy two brand new video experiences, free of charge.

Sonar, created by Sonar360, is a 360-degree animation of a drone inspecting the surface of an asteroid, where it discovers “an ancient labyrinth” that “holds a secret even darker than space itself.” Your perspective for the video is from within the drone as the passenger.

Golf lovers are in for a treat. The PGA Tour teamed up with IM360 to create an experience that lets you get up close and personal with the pros. The PGA Tour app includes golf tips (such as shooting from the bunker and putting advice) directly from the pros, behind the scenes video from the PGA Tour, and 360-degree video of the tournament itself recorded from the perspective of a VIP spectator.

Oculus also announced the release of Playdome, which it categorizes as a “concept.” The description of the experience leads us to believe you’ll have to try it to understand. Plan 8, the developer, describes Playdome as, “A place where you can explore a new way of creating music, and experience it all around you.” Playdome is free, so it won’t cost you anything to satisfy your curiosity.

All of these experiences are available today in the Gear VR Oculus Store.

