Nvidia Celebrates One Year of GeForce Now With Impressive Stats

Nvidia has just celebrated GeForce Now's One year anniversary with a blog post showcasing its achievements over its lifetime. Nvidia says that GeForce Now has a population of over 6 million members, over 175 million hours of streamed gameplay, 100 million hours of multiplayer gameplay, and 16 million hours of streaming indie titles alone. The GeForce Now library has also expanded to over 800 titles ranging from RTX-enabled AAA titles to small indie games.

That number of games on the service continues to grow – Nvidia also just announced thirty new games coming to GeForce Now this month, including Apex Legends Season 8, Valheim, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood, and more.

Nvidia has expanded to support a wide range of devices and platforms, including Windows, Mac, Android, Android TV, iPhone, and iPad (via Safari). Now Google Chrome is in beta for both Windows and Macs.

GeForce Now is competing with a series of other streaming services, including Google Stadia, Amazon's Luna, and, perhaps its biggest rival, Microsoft's xCloud, which is built into Xbox Game Pass. GeForce has gotten some positive responses for the fact that you buy the games yourself and then play them on a remote rig, rather than Stadia, in which you pay for each individual game and keep them on that service. Microsoft's model is more akin to Netflix, with games coming and going each month.

Nvidia's first year has seen some serious growth since the closed beta - especially while GPUs are hard to find.