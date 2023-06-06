Get a 4TB M.2 SSD So You Don't Have to Swap Out Your Games: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

4TB of M.2 SSD for only 4 cents per GB.

Bulk up your M.2 SSD storage with the large 4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD for $185 at Amazon. With this amount of storage, you should be able to install all of the favorite games you're currently playing and then some.  With sequential read/write speeds of 3,500/2,900 MB/s, this Gen 3 drive makes the most of its available bandwidth to transfer your data speedily.

Available at a slight discount at B&H Photo is this 13.6-inch Apple Macbook Air for $999 which features an M2 chip. It's a very thin laptop, with a fanless cooling design for near-silent operation. It does only have a small 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM though, which can be a bit limiting on more powerful applications. 

When you have to cart around your work laptop and pack all your accessories into a small bag - size really matters. The tiny and compact 2TB Crucial X6 external SSD is on sale for $99 at Amazon and provides portable data storage without taking up to much space. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD:  now $185 at Amazon

4TB TeamGroup MP34 M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD: now $185 at Amazon (was $399)
When we reviewed the MP34 back in 2019, it was an excellent value SSD, offering solid performance (it’s rated to 3,500/2,900 MB/s sequential reads/writes) and high endurance at competitive pricing. 

Apple 13.6-inch Macbook Air M2: now $999 at B&amp;H Photo

Apple 13.6-inch Macbook Air M2: now $999 at B&H Photo (was $1,199)
With a 13-inch screen that's powered by the Apple M2, the Apple Macbook Air is a tiny little powerhouse that has a great screen and good ergonomics. This laptop also features 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD as well as a silent, fanless, cooling design.  

Crucial X6 2TB Portable External SSD: now $99 at Amazon

Crucial X6 2TB Portable External SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $199)
The Crucial X6 comes with 2TB of capacity and connectivity via USB-C. It's a very compact little drive that's designed to be portable. Useful for transporting data, or backing up on the move. The Crucial X6 has read speeds up to 800MB/s.

Sama MATX ITX White PC Case: now $69 at Newegg

Sama MATX ITX White PC Case: now $69 at Newegg (was $149)
This small form-factor case comes with a tempered-glass side panel and a white-colored finish. Cooling is enhanced with a high airflow design from its use of a front and top mesh panel.  This case comes with 4x ARGB fans included.

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptop:  now $999 at Best Buy

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptop: now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,299)
The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1 TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. These components help to power your favorite games on the 15.6-inch QHD screen. 

Topics
Deal