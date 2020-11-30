Get a Free Fortnite Skin With a New Intel-Powered PC

If you're Team Blue, a Fortnite player or both, here's a deal that'll make you smile. Epic Games announced Wednesday that it partnered with Intel to offer the "Splash Squadron Set" skin in Fortnite for free if you purchase a modern Intel-powered PC or laptop running Windows 10.

The Fortnite Splash Squadron Set skin features a two-toned blue hoodie, ax and glider, all accented by white triangles.

In order to enter, you'll need a qualifying device. Check the Intel Hardware Scanning Tool website to see which of Intel's best CPUs qualify for the free Fortnite skin. Nearly all 9th, 10th and 11th Gen Intel Core processors will qualify.

How to Get the Fortnite Splash Squadron Set for Free

If you have a system that qualifies, here's how to redeem your skin:

1. Go to: softwareoffer.intel.com/bonus.

2. Sign-in or create an Intel Digital Hub account.

3. Once your account is activated, log in and click Redeem Offer.

4. Select No for “Do you have a Master Key?” and select Not Listed for your retailer.

5. Follow the steps to scan your CPU to verify that your device qualifies for the offer.

6. If your device is verified as an eligible Intel processor, the promotion will be added to your dashboard for redemption.

7. Agree to Intel’s Terms and Conditions and complete a short survey.

8. Select "Fortnite: and follow on-screen instructions.

9. You will need to log into or sign up for an Epic Games account.

10. Once you have redeemed the offer, the Splash Squadron Set will be added to your Epic account and will be available in-game.

You must claim your skin by March 31 or your qualification will expire.

Epic Games noted that it's expecting "higher-than-normal volumes of new users," so you might have to deal with extended waiting times. It could take "in excess of 72 hours" to get your verification email. Check out Intel's FAQ page for the current estimated wait time.