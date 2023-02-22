Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10000 2TB SSD Priced, Available to Preorder

We're getting closer to the launch of Gigabyte's Aorus Gen5 10000 SSD, as evidenced by popular online retailers listing the flagship model on their websites. Amazon (opens in new tab) and Newegg currently have the Aorus Gen5 10000 2TB listed, though Amazon's listing shows the SSD as "temporarily out of stock." Newegg, however, lists the Aorus Gen5 10000 2TB as available for backorder, priced at $339.99 (opens in new tab).

If you recall, Gigabyte's previous generation Aorus Gen4 7000s Prem also launched at $339.99 but can be had for $281.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab) and Newegg (opens in new tab). It's a nearly $60 premium for the new Gen5 model, but it comes with a significant uplift in performance. The Aorus Gen4 7000s Prem delivers maximum sequential reads of 7,000 MBps, with sequential writes topping out at 6,850 MBps.

On the other hand, the new Aorus Gen5 10000 2TB cranks sequential reads and writes to 10,000 MBps and 9,500 MBps, respectively. Also, while the previous gen has 2GB of DDR4 cache, the new Gen5 doubles that figure with 4GB of LPDDR4 cache.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Aorus Gen5 10000 1TB Aorus Gen5 10000 2TB Interface PCI-Express 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 PCI-Express 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Controller Phison E26 Phison E26 Form factor M.2 2280 (80 x 22 x 2.3mm) M.2 2280 (80 x 22 x 2.3mm) Capacity 1,000GB 2,000GB NAND 232-layer 3D TLC NAND Flash 232-layer 3D TLC NAND Flash External DDR Cache LPDDR4 2GB LPDDR4 4GB Sequential Read speed Up to 9,500 MB/s Up to 10,000 MB/s Sequential Write speed Up to 8,500 MB/s Up to 9,500 MB/s Dimensions with heatsink 92 x 23.5 x 44.7mm 92 x 23.5 x 44.7mm MTBF / Warranty 1.6M hours / 700TBW 1.6M hours / 1400TBW

With PCIe 5.0 unlocking another level of performance for SSDs, Gigabyte also includes its beefy M.2 Thermal Guard Xtreme dual-heatpipe cooling solution. Gigabyte claims that this cooling solution helps stabilize thermal performance and prevents the SSD from throttling prematurely under load.

Unfortunately, we still don't have a concrete availability date from Gigabyte on the Aorus Gen5 10000 2TB (or its cheaper 1TB sibling). But the drives will likely arrive sometime this year, and, given that Newegg is already showing pricing and allowing customers to preorder, we hope it comes sooner rather than later.