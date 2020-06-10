Gigabyte's B550 Vision D is a Fancy & Functional Jacket For Your AMD Ryzen CPU

Now that the majority of the B550 motherboard slew has come through the pipeline, Gigabyte is back again but this time not with a gaming board. Rather, the company is outing the B550 Vision D, which is aimed at creators and designers, packing the features and looks to match.

And boy, does it look good. Gone is the shouty "GAMER" styling, as the B550 Vision D features a rather calming, chic look with plain white accents all over the board. There is also no RGB -- because which designer needs that?

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

To meet the needs of creators running Photoshop and Premiere all day long, Gigabyte equipped the board with a hefty 14-phase VRM power delivery system, which is very impressive for a board based on a mid-tier B-series AMD chipset. Up to 128 GB of memory is supported, and storage can be handled by two M.2 slots and a handful of SATA ports.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Of course, as creators often keep their data off-system, the B550 Vision D also comes with dual Gigabit Ethernet and a pair of USB Type-C ports driven by Intel's Titan Ridge controller, which makes them capable of Thunderbolt 3 for wicked-fast external storage. DisplayPort alt-mode is supported too, along with power delivery. Just note that the board is not officially Thunderbolt certified.

You might wonder why a creator would work on the B550 platform, but the truth is that at the end of the day, the chipset just dictates the I/O of a system, and the B550 chipset is more than adequate for many creators who don't need to bump to AMD's Threadripper chips.

No word on pricing, but expect the Gigabyte B550 Vision D to be one of the pricier B550 boards around.