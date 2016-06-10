Trending

Meet Gigabyte's GTX 1070 G1 Gaming With RGB Lighting

Gigabyte's also got a custom GTX 1070 in store for us, this one landing in the G1 Gaming flavor.

With the new Pascal-based graphics cards from Nvidia achieving rather impressive performance (read our GTX 1070 review here), it’s all the more interesting to see what the vendors are doing with their custom cards to spice things up even further. Meet Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming – the card that, for now, is the only custom GTX 1070 from Gigabyte.

The card has a custom PCB design that features six power phases for the GPU and two for the memory, for a total of eight VRM phases. That’s no world record, but it’s a notable step up from the five-phase design on the Founder’s Edition cards and should be more than ample for a nice overclock. As far as clocks are concerned, however, Gigabyte hasn’t shared those details yet, so we don’t know how much faster the GTX 1070 G1 Gaming will run compared to the Founder’s Edition card. It is branded as an “OC Edition” card, though, so you can rest assured that it will have an overclock.

Unsurprisingly, the Windforce 3X cooler makes a return on this card, carrying three fans with the special fan blade design. The GTX 1070 G1 Gaming has RGB lighting on the side, and supported effects include color cycling, breathing, flashing, dual-flashing, and a single consistent color. The “Fan Stop” text will light up when the card is below a temperature threshold and the fans have stopped spinning.

Power is supplied through a single eight-pin PCI-Express power connector (together with the 75 W the PCI-Express port may provide), and display outputs consist of a dual-link DVI port, three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and one HDMI 2.0 port.

The backside of the PCB is hidden with a full-cover backplate.

For now, that’s all we know about this card. We’ve reached out to Gigabyte for information on pricing, availability, and of course, the clock speeds.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • George Phillips 11 June 2016 03:30
    I have hard time to decide to buy this one or Asus GTX 1070 Strix. Any thoughts? Both have custom PCBs and lights I like. Both look great and will run better/faster/cooler/cheaper than the reference design.
  • tiagoluz8 11 June 2016 04:34
    if only those accents weren't orange...
  • TechyInAZ 11 June 2016 05:28
    The new cooler and backplate look way better than the previous generation of coolers Gigabyte has produced. Nicely done gigabyte!
  • Kimonajane 11 June 2016 11:49
    Give me dat card :)
  • Nii ignoble 11 June 2016 13:16
    Rx480 better and cheaper
  • vijay_001 11 June 2016 15:55
    Coil whine is the only issue I am worried about.
  • ohim 11 June 2016 16:58
    I really hope this RGB Led fever to go away fast... at this time we need to put Leds on our Leds to make it "gaming" worth.
  • apazeus 11 June 2016 17:36
    "Let's put FAN STOP on the side of it."
  • thundervore 11 June 2016 21:39
    I cannot understand why they did not go with the cooler where the middle fan spins in the opposite direction. If they have this cooler on the last generation 980Ti Extreme, why not carry it over to the new generation cards where it can be a more efficient cooler?
  • hannibal 12 June 2016 12:03
    That is for the extreme version, where they can ask even more money...
