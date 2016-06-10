Meet Gigabyte's GTX 1070 G1 Gaming With RGB Lighting

With the new Pascal-based graphics cards from Nvidia achieving rather impressive performance (read our GTX 1070 review here), it’s all the more interesting to see what the vendors are doing with their custom cards to spice things up even further. Meet Gigabyte’s GeForce GTX 1070 G1 Gaming – the card that, for now, is the only custom GTX 1070 from Gigabyte.

The card has a custom PCB design that features six power phases for the GPU and two for the memory, for a total of eight VRM phases. That’s no world record, but it’s a notable step up from the five-phase design on the Founder’s Edition cards and should be more than ample for a nice overclock. As far as clocks are concerned, however, Gigabyte hasn’t shared those details yet, so we don’t know how much faster the GTX 1070 G1 Gaming will run compared to the Founder’s Edition card. It is branded as an “OC Edition” card, though, so you can rest assured that it will have an overclock.

Unsurprisingly, the Windforce 3X cooler makes a return on this card, carrying three fans with the special fan blade design. The GTX 1070 G1 Gaming has RGB lighting on the side, and supported effects include color cycling, breathing, flashing, dual-flashing, and a single consistent color. The “Fan Stop” text will light up when the card is below a temperature threshold and the fans have stopped spinning.

Power is supplied through a single eight-pin PCI-Express power connector (together with the 75 W the PCI-Express port may provide), and display outputs consist of a dual-link DVI port, three DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and one HDMI 2.0 port.

The backside of the PCB is hidden with a full-cover backplate.

For now, that’s all we know about this card. We’ve reached out to Gigabyte for information on pricing, availability, and of course, the clock speeds.

