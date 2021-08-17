Gigabyte Leak Reveals Zen 3 Threadripper CPUs Codenamed 'Chagall'

Its been almost two years since the release of AMD's current Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, giving AMD plenty of time to prepare a successor. Now, it appears that a successor is on the way, at least according to leaked details from a Gigabyte hack about new Zen 3 'Chagall' Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series chips. As noted from ComputerBase, these CPUs will max out at the same 64 Cores and 280W as Ryzen 3000 Threadripper, but feature the significantly quicker Zen 3 architecture, a recipe that is known to make the best CPUs on the market.

According to the Gigabyte leak, it appears AMD is preparing two lineups for Zen 3 Threadripper. One will be dedicated towards the HEDT market, while the second is targeted towards workstation users (called Threadripper Pro), with significantly more memory channels. The HEDT chips will work on the TRX40 platform, while the workstation models will be on the WRX80 socket.

The Gigabyte leak only reveals minimal information regarding the new Zen 3 Threadripper chips: There is no full spec sheet to speak of. But the leaks do reveal AVX-512 support, the die layout, and thermal specifications for the new chips.

All we know for sure is that there will be 64-core, 32-core, and SKUs lower than 32 cores for Zen 3 Threadripper. However, if AMD goes by the same core counts as Ryzen 3000 Threadripper, then we should see 24-Core, 32-Core, and 64-Core versions of the new chips, too.

If AMD goes by the same logic for its Threadripper Pro series, we will see 12, 16, 32, and 64 core chips. With the possibility of a 24 core being added as well.

So, no, AMD won't be add more cores with the new Chagall Threadripper chips. However, that doesn't mean the new CPUs will be slow. The Zen 3 architecture should provide a massive boost to performance for Threadripper, thanks to having all cores within a CCD communicating directly with the L3 cache, especially with Threadripper having up to 8 CCDs to work with. Not to mention the other improvements Zen 3 has to offer.

We have no availability dates yet, but rumors have a launch window slated for November of this year for the HEDT chips and a 2022 launch for Threadripper Pro.