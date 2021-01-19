Gigabyte Announces Slimline RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti might not have been out for long yet (our review here), but Gigabyte is already pushing its 2nd revision card with a major difference: a smaller, and possibly cooler card.

Of course, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Truth be told, the RTX 3060 Ti never needed a big, beefy 2.5 slot cooler to take care of the smaller GPU, as with only a 200W TDP, a smaller cooler will do just fine.

But the cooler isn't all that's changed in Gigabyte's Gaming OC card. The PCB is shorter as a result of a slight redesign, and the backplate has also changed with a bigger cutout for improved through-card airflow.

Such a change is welcome, as many builders are interested in putting the RTX 3060 Ti into Mini-ITX cases. These often do accommodate 2.5-slot cards, but with tight clearances, so this should be good, assuming you still account for the Rev. 2 card's 281 mm length.

The RTX 3060 Ti is Nvidia's latest addition to the Ampere lineup, slowly bringing Ampere to more mainstream audiences with an MSRP of $399. With a CUDA Core count of 4‎864, it's no slouch either, and it comes wired to 8 GB of GDDR6 memory.

Of course, Gigabyte's Gaming OC card wouldn't be a Gaming OC card if it didn't come with a factory overclock, which is why Gigabyte has dialled up the GPUs clock speed to 1,770 MHz, up from Nvidia's 1665 MHz stock spec.

If you're interested in this card, do keep in mind that reviews of the Gaming OC RTX 3060 Ti model up until now may have taken place with the old revision card, and performance, noise, and thermals may differ for this second revision card.

Despite Nvidia's "target" MSRP pricing, we can't say what Gigabyte's card will cost once it reaches shops due to the shortages which impact the latest GPUs.