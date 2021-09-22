New EEC Listings Point at Future Aorus Z690 Motherboards

According to a couple of ECC reports found via @momomo_us, Gigabyte could be working on several Z690 motherboards including an updated version of the Tachyon and Aorus Elite. A number of other boards listed include the Gaming X, UD (Ultra Durable), Aorus Master, and Aorus Extreme.

ECC filings are never 100% accurate so take these results with a grain of salt. However, nearly all the board names Gigabyte published have already been used in previous motherboards. So there's a good chance that Gigabyte will reuse most of the names if not all of them.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Eurasian Economic Commission) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Eurasian Economic Commission)

The Tachyon is one of the more unfamiliar Gigabyte motherboards, but the name represents some of Gigabyte's most powerful boards. Currently, the name is represented in the Z590 Aorus Tachyon, an overclocking specific E-ATX board with a powerful VRM, thick metal heat spreaders and physical switches everywhere for on-the-fly overclocking.

The Aorus Elite series of boards represent Gigabyte's more budget-friendly level of motherboards, that lack unnecessary features, but give you the features of a budget to mid-range motherboard. You can find the Aorus Elite in both B560, X570, and B550 (AMD) flavors right now.

What's cool about the new Aorus Elite listings is possible support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory systems, meaning you can re-use older DDR4 memory in a new Alder Lake system instead of DDR5, until DDR5 becomes mainstream and the price inevitably drops.

For now these EEC listings hint at what might be arriving in the future, but until we get confirmation we can only hope.