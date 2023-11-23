Google tweaks Bard’s AI to understand YouTube video content — Bard watches videos and answers your questions

Google has announced that it has boosted the abilities of its Bard AI chatbot. The company has decided to expand Bard’s ability to better understand YouTube video content. Thus, Google sees Bard as being useful in extracting or distilling pertinent information from this huge video resource and surfacing this information much faster than was previously possible.

Earlier this week, Google’s Bard blog shared the news about its AI’s greater understanding of YouTube content. Apparently, Google listens to its software tool users (surprised?) and “heard you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos.” To provide deeper engagement, Google says it is expanding Bard’s YouTube extension, enabling Bard to have richer conversations about videos.

These are apparently the first steps that Google has made to integrate its Bard and YouTube IPs. It provides an example of a user looking for cake-baking instructions. The user has been searching how to make an olive oil cake, and instead of having to scrub through a video looking for how many eggs are required in the recipe, they can instead ask Bard about the number of eggs required. That could be quite a time saver.

It is quite easy to ask Bard about videos after ensuring you have the YouTube extension enabled. At the prompt, Google has other example video queries such as “Find videos of how to get grape juice out of a wool rug quickly” and “Show me YouTube videos about inspiring best man speeches and give me tips on how to write my own,” as well as “I bought a fiddle leaf fig plant, find me YouTube videos of how to take care of it.”

Follow-up query about fig leaf plant watering video (Image credit: Future)

Google’s Bard AI has been subject to some criticism, with rival tech companies gloating over its perceived lack of features, problematic flaws, and relatively poor performance across various metrics. Making use of extensive and exclusive IPs like YouTube could help give it a lift.