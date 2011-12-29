Trending

Google Chrome Uses Graphics Card to Accelerate SVG, CSS

Google has just added a new flag in its Chromium 18 builds that extends the browser's hardware acceleration feature.

Vector-based SVG graphics as well as CSS filters are now accelerated via the GPU and can be activated via chrome://flags in a recent nightly build. The feature is mainly for developers as there are very few websites that could take advantage of accelerated CSS filters.

Chromium supports SVG and CSS acceleration on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS. Additional experimental GPU acceleration features include GPU accelerated painting as well as GPU compositing on all pages. We were not able to determine any performance gains as those new features appear to be unstable and produced crashes in HTML5 benchmarks such as WebViz.

IE9 was the first browser that introduced SVG acceleration with the first platform preview of IE9 in March of last year.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kancaras 29 December 2011 17:35
    gpu accelerated software doesnt always work. if you already have cpu that doest everything in few ms, extra ms to load cross-platform drivers ruins whole thing.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 29 December 2011 17:53
    Meanwhile, I still don't care, since the web isn't consumptive enough to even bother my CPU a little... :D
  • marraco 29 December 2011 18:08
    Check it here:
    http://webglsamples.googlecode.com/hg/aquarium/aquarium.html
  • sixdegree 29 December 2011 18:49
    Great, now i can run Tomshardware on Ultra @ 1080p / 60fps.
  • nebun 29 December 2011 19:16
    lol....for once google is a follower...go Microsoft
  • kaisellgren 29 December 2011 19:41
    amk-aka-phantomMeanwhile, I still don't care, since the web isn't consumptive enough to even bother my CPU a little...I do. Let this page load fully, then try scrolling around in Chrome: http://eee.asus.com/eeepad/transformer-prime/features/

    You will notice it lags (at least on my 4 GHz quad core), but in Firefox and IE it's fine, thanks to their GPU acceleration.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 29 December 2011 20:23
    I have GPU acceleration disabled in FF and it does not lag. Sure lags on my netbook, though :D: Whoever said that netbooks don't need more CPU power is an idiot...
  • jojesa 29 December 2011 20:32
    kaisellgrenI do. Let this page load fully, then try scrolling around in Chrome: http://eee.asus.com/eeepad/transformer-prime/features/You will notice it lags (at least on my 4 GHz quad core), but in Firefox and IE it's fine, thanks to their GPU acceleration.Who knew you will need some GPU juice just to browse a webpage...you were right page lags on Chrome but it does not in IE or FF.
  • sissysue 29 December 2011 21:35
    amk-aka-phantomMeanwhile, I still don't care, since the web isn't consumptive enough to even bother my CPU a little...Google (in bed with Obama and the fascist left) along with other hidden powers (FEDS) plan on all of us using low power dumb terminal laptops/desktops and store all our files in the cloud so they have access to it. So this technology is being built for the future Amerika police state.
  • mayankleoboy1 29 December 2011 21:45
    Will Tomshardware use the gpu accelerated CSS and SVG on its pages?
