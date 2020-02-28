Google to Invest $10 billion in US Data Centers and Offices in 2020

Google has announced it will invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers across the US in 2020. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai released a statement on Wednesday addressing the company's new aims, citing successful results from its initial $13 billion investment in 2019: "Everywhere we invest, we strive to create meaningful opportunities for local communities. A powerful example is our data center in Pryor, a town in Mayes County, Oklahoma. Last year, I visited Pryor to announce a $600 million investment, our fourth expansion there since 2007. It felt like the whole community came out to welcome us, from small business owners to teachers to Google employees."

The investments will create thousands of jobs, Google said. It currently has a presence in over half of the US states, but will focus on 11 states. For instance, it will open a new data center in Ohio, build new engineering teams in Atlanta and open its new Hudson Square campus in New York City.

The complete list of 11 states includes Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.

Google has almost 120,000 employees and invested $13 billion in the US in 2019, making it the largest investor in the US.