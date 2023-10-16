Grab a TeamGroup PCIe 4.0 SSD and 32GB of DDR5 for Under $120: Real Deals

It's been almost a week since the big October sales events and now that they're over we're looking at the deals that are either still around, or building up to the biggest deals event of the calendar year — Black Friday.

Today we spotted a bundle offer on 32GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD from TeamGroup. The TeamGroup RAM and SSD Bundle is on sale for just $117, helping you save money on the cost of buying the two components individually. This deal consists of TeamGroups T-Force Delta RGB DDR-6400MHz RAM kit and a 1TB Cardea Z440 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

A modern and capable gaming laptop from Acer, the Acer Nitro 16 is available on eBay (via Antonline) for the reduced price of $1,169, saving you over $300. With a powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and AMD CPU, the Acer Nitro 16 will take your gaming battle station mobile with a 16-inch, 165Hz refresh rate screen.



The lowest price it's ever been, the XFX Speedster SWFT319 Radeon RX 6800 Core Gaming graphics card is on sale for $399. Although this GPU is AMD's last generation of graphics processors, the card still holds up as a good performer when it comes to powering the latest games on a computer. If you're looking specifically for a ray-tracing specialist - this card isn't it, but if you want pure raw-powered performance at 1080/1440p then this is a very solid choice.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

TeamGroup RAM and SSD Bundle: now $117 at Amazon (was $141)

This TeamGroup Bundle includes 32GB of DDR5 6400MHz RAM and a 1TB Cardea Z440 Gen 4 SSD. The T-Force Delta RAM kit includes RGB lighting and CL40-40-40-76 timings. This memory also supports XMP 3.0 memory profiles on compatible motherboards. TeamGroup's Cardea Z440 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD has a capacity of 1TB and read/write speeds of 5,000/4,400 MB/s respectively.

Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,169 at eBay via Antonline (was $1,499)

This gaming laptop from Acer features a high-refresh-rate 16-inch screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an AMD R7 7735HS CPU with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and graphics powered by an RTX 4070 8GB GPU. 1,169

XFX Speedster SWFT319 Radeon RX 6800 Core Gaming Graphics Card: now $399 at Amazon (was $489)

The cheapest this card has ever been, the Radeon RX 6800 from XFX has 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and boost clocks of up to 2105MHz. The card features a triple-fan cooling solution.

Logitech G740 Large Thick Gaming Mouse Pad: now $19 at Amazon (was $34)

An essential item for any gamer who wants to make sure they are getting the best out of their mouse sensor. This large mouse pad from Logitech measures (LxWxH) 18.11 x 15.75 x 5 inches, and has a cushioned thickness of 5mm.

Western Digital 2TB My Passport Portable SSD: now $109 at Amazon (was $119)

It's certainly not as fast as a modern Gen 4/5 SSD, but it's double the speeds of an older-style portable HDD. This handy passport SSD comes with password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and read/write speeds of 1050/1000MB/s.

Looking for more deals?