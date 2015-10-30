G.Skill Announces 2800 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMMs

G.Skill announced that new extreme performance SO-DIMM kits would be joining its Ripjaws series of memory.

These new relatively high-performance SO-DIMM kits are a product of strenuous testing and selective binning of the DDR4 memory modules, according to G.Skill. Currently, most SO-DIMM DDR4 memory kits are clocked at either 2133 MHz or 2400 MHz. This binning process allows G.Skill to create kits operating at up to 2800 MHz, while maintaining the standard 1.2 V of power consumption.

Unlike on desktop systems that often require the use of XMP profiles or similar technology to set the clock speed, these RAM kits feature an auto-overclocking feature that will automatically configure them to their marketed clock speed.

The RAM kits will also be available operating at frequencies of 2133 MHz, 2400 MHz and 2800 MHz. G.Skill plans to offer the memory in kits ranging from 4 GB to 64 GB. The 64 GB kits will use four SO-DIMM modules with a capacity of 16 GB each.

There is no word on pricing or availability at this time.

G.Skill Ripjaws DDR SO-DIMMs Frequency Timings Voltage Kit Capacity 2133 MHz 15-15-15-36 1.2 V 4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB 2400 MHz 16-16-16-39 1.2 V 4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB 2666 MHz 18-18-18-43 1.2 V 4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB 2800 MHz 18-18-18-43 1.2 V 4 GB/ 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32 GB/ 64 GB

