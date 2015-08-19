G.Skill Shows Off Two New DDR4 RAM Kits Clocked At Over 4000 MHz

Along with Intel's Skylake processors comes a shift to DDR4 RAM. Although DDR4 was previously used on some high-end systems and servers, most systems today continue to use DDR3. As this changes, the need for high-performance DDR4 increases, which leads companies like G.Skill to release products like the ones announced today: two new DDR4 kits running at over 4000 MHz.

The new top-end kit from G.Skill runs at an aggregate 4266 MHz, with timings of 19-25-25-45 CR2. The second kit announced is only slightly slower, pushing 4133 MHz while maintaining the same timings.

"We are truly excited to demo such extremely high memory speed on live demo systems, since DDR4 4000+MHz speeds were traditionally only achievable under extreme overclocking on liquid nitrogen cooling," says Frank Hung, Product Marketing at G.Skill. "We see amazing performance potential for the new DDR4 memory technology on the newest Intel platform, and very excited to see where it will take us in the near future."

It is impressive to see that DDR4 has come such a long way in a relatively short amount of time. Only a few months ago overclockers would need to utilize extreme cooling solutions in order to achieve a clock speed over 4000 MHz, but now these air cooled kits do it with ease.

It is likely that the RAM technology itself has significantly improved to accomplish this, but Skylake may have something to do with it, too. The memory controller inside of the processor has a lot to do with maintaining stability, and it is likely that the improvements Intel made in its DDR4 controller helped it cope with memory running at such fast speeds.

A small problem with this RAM is that G.Skill currently plans to sell it in 2 x 4 GB kits. To be fair, a lot of memory kits sell in this configuration right now, but enthusiasts looking to buy a high-end memory kit like this often want 16 GB of memory or more. As a result, G.Skill should really consider releasing a 4 x 4 GB kit in the future.



Currently, there is no price or release date set for either kit announced. Both kits are being demoed at IDF 2015, taking place this week in San Francisco.



