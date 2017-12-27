G.Skill Speeds Up 64GB SO-DIMM Memory, Claims ‘World’s Fastest’

G.Skill announced yet another high-capacity SO-DIMM memory kit, claiming that it too is the “world’s fastest.”

We’ve heard this song and dance before, with G.Skill recently releasing a similarly advertised memory kit clocked at 4,000MHz. However, the new SO-DIMM kit doubles the capacity of the previous offering (which was 32GB), and although it doesn’t clock as high as the previously announced memory, the new kit is certainly fast for its capacity.

The new G.Skill Ripjaws SO-DIMM memory is a 64GB (4 x 16GB) kit of DDR4-3466 running at 1.35V with a CAS latency of 17-17-17-37, which is exceptionally low (lower is better) timings for the frequency. The memory ICs are the same Samsung B-dies found in the majority of the company’s DDR4 SO-DIMM kits, and it's easily brought up to speed with its XMP 2.0 profile.

However, if you think you’re going to drop this memory into a laptop, you’d be sourly disappointed. The new G.Skill Ripjaws SO-DIMM kit was validated with an Intel Core i9-7900X processor in an ASRock X299E-ITX/ac motherboard (the only consumer desktop board in the world that features SO-DIMM memory slots), and it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get the kit running at the advertised speeds on anything less.

The 64GB kit of G.Skill Ripjaws SO-DIMM DDR4-3466 memory doesn’t have a price tag yet, but the company said it will arrive in Q1 2018.