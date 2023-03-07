Here’s the Scoop: Samsung Makes Mint Chocolate Chip Peripherals

Samsung has launched a new flavor, or rather line, of peripherals. The firm has just listed a keyboard and mouse combination set that will appeal to those with a sweet tooth, thanks to its classic ice cream connotations. Samsung’s Wireless Keyboard Mouse Mint Choco (opens in new tab) (SRP-9500MC) features “a design in which chocolate chips are sprinkled on top of a mint colored keyboard and mouse.” Someone should get Samsung to collaborate with the people making chocolate 3D printers.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s mint and chocolate chip keyboard has a fully featured layout with function row, cursor keys and navigation cluster and a numpad. We can also see it has a dedicated Home button and quick keys for calculator, media control, and audio. The keyboard is quite light at 462 grams (1.02 pounds) , and measures 436 x 125 x 23 mm.

Buyers should just expect typical laptop-style chiclet keyboard feel, with the keys springing back thanks to a scissor switch mechanism. The product page mentions that the keyboard is low noise and soft-touch. Samsung highlights the durability of the ice cream flavor finish, saying that there is a wear resistant coating over the character and chocolate chip printing.

The mouse is an ambidextrous design that is compact and light. Specifically, it weighs 49 grams (0.11 pounds), and measures 108 x 60 x 26 mm. The no-fuss design is said to feature a high-performance optical sensor, with three sensitivity levels (800 / 1200 / 1600 DPI). Wireless 2.4GHz mice are usually more responsive than Bluetooth models, with drawbacks being the necessity of the dongle and poorer battery life.

Both peripherals in the bundle share a USB-A mini-receiver dongle for wireless 2.4GHz connectivity. Batteries are included: a single AA for the mouse, and twin AAA batteries for the keyboard.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Once you have got over the refreshingly minty design, the Samsung’s wireless input peripherals offer little to make them stand out. Delving through the specs, we can see that these peripherals have been previously made available, but the 2019 vintage hardware will have had a less flavorsome finish. Certainly, we don't think that either of these new peripherals could make it into our hallowed Best Wireless Keyboards 2023, or Best Wireless Mouse 2023 roundup, which largely consider mechanical switches and other advanced features.

This product could be exclusive to Samsung's home country, as the set appears to only be listed in Korea. We don’t have pricing or availability. Perhaps this release is going to be part of something wider from Samsung, in isolation this combo seems a little half-baked. Mint and chocolate chip is awesome, but we are waiting for the banana split keyboard (you know, for its ergonomics).