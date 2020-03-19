Alleged HP Documents Reveal Core i7-10750H With Small Boost Clock Bump

HP Spectre x360 (Image credit: HP)

A Redditor managed to obtained a purported series of marketing materials for HP's upcoming Spectre x360 15-inch laptops from the company's marketing database. The unverified documents reveal the possible specifications for the unreleased mobile Core i7-10750H (codename Comet Lake-H) processor.

The Core i7-10750H will continue to feature six cores, 12 threads and 12MB of L3 cache. It would seem that the hexa-core processor will retain the 2.6 GHz base clock of the previous Core i7-9750H (Coffee Lake-H) as well. Barring any last-minuted changes, the Core i7-10750H could end up with just a higher boost clock speed.

The Core i7-9750H is rated with a 4.5 boost clock while the Core i7-10750H's boost clock reportedly goes up to 5 GHz. The 500 extra megahertz represents a 11.1% increase, which isn't too shabby. The upgrade falls in line with expectations since Intel is probably hitting, or very close to hitting, the wall on its 14nm process node.

Intel Core i7-10750H Specifications (Image credit: EddyK)

Let's keep in mind that Intel advertises the maximum single-core boost clock with its processors. So, while the Core i7-10750H has a 5 GHz boost clock, you'll only enjoy that speed in single-threaded workloads. At the moment, It's unknown how much higher is the all-core boost clock on the Core i7-10750H in comparison to the Core i7-9750H.

Lucky for us that the Core i7-10750H is already in Geekbench 5's database so, that at least gives us a sneak peek at what kind of performance that we can expect. For reference, the Core i7-9750H typically scores between 1,000 and 1,200 points in the single-core test and 3,000 to 6,000 points in the multi-core test depending on the device.

At the time of writing, there are only five submissions for the Core i7-10750H. The hexa-core Comet Lake chip puts up single-core and multi-core scores between 1,100 and 1,300 and 6,000 and 6,400, respectively.

Gregory M. Bryant, Intel's executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, has confirmed via Twitter that we can expect to see Comet Lake-H devices on the market before the end of Q1 2020. However, Bryant made the statement at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, so that could be subject to change.