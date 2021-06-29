HP Goes Small with AMD Ultraportable That’s Lighter Than 1kg

The best ultraportable laptops are now getting to be so small that they’re sometimes easier to carry than traditional pen and paper notebooks. HP’s new Pavilion Aero is bringing that concept to HP’s budget computers with AMD processors. With that name and less than a kilogram of heft, it’s clear that the goal here is to offer a similar experience to the MacBook Air, but for PC users who might be aiming for something a bit more wallet-friendly.

That doesn’t mean this laptop doesn’t have promising features, though. HP hasn’t announced full specs yet, but despite being so light, this computer’s chassis is completely made from magnesium-aluminum alloy. We don’t have full dimensions yet, but this laptop’s also got a 13.3 inch 2560 x 1280 screen. Don’t expect to be gaming on this, but that 16:10 aspect ratio and higher-than average resolution provide a lot of screen real estate for productivity.

Speaking of productivity, this computer uses AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor. HP purports “up to 10.5 hours of battery life,” which is actually a little shorter than we’ve seen on other, similar computers like the Asus ZenBook 13 .

Unfortunately, that’s about all the specs HP’s told us for now. The device does come in 4 colors, including gold, silver, rose gold and white. Expect the HP Pavilion Aero to release in July at HP.Com and in the Fall at select US retailers for a starting price of $749.