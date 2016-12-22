Hyperkin Embraces Old-School Nintendo Cool With SNES-Inspired Keyboard

Nintendo fans have yet another chance to put their money where their nostalgia is with the Hyper Clack Tactile Mechanical Keyboard. Hyperkin Labs modeled the keyboard after the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) with its purple-and-grey color scheme and stark industrial design.

This has been the year of Nintendo mania. The company released the NES Classic Edition miniature console with 30 games pre-installed in November, and the product has been almost constantly sold out ever since. Companies like Nyko took advantage of the console's popularity with new controllers, extension cables, and other products meant to help Nintendo fans get the most out of the itty-bitty emulator machine and bypass some of its limitations.

That's to say nothing of limited edition consoles made for Pokémon's 20th anniversary, Amiibo celebrating 30 years of The Legend of Zelda, and other nostalgia trips. Many of those products are hard to come by, however, so anyone looking to relive the days of their youth will have to look elsewhere. That's where the Hyper Clack Tactile Mechanical Keyboard comes in. Sure, the SNES isn't as recognizable as the NES, but at least it's available now.

The keyboard probably isn't going to appeal to enthusiasts who prefer Cherry MX switches, as it appears to use an imitation switch called Gaote Blue, and it relies on a USB connection. It's also too bad that the keyboard only takes inspiration from the American version of the SNES; the multi-colored version released in Japan (the Super Famicom) would have been a nice option. Still, for $100 the keyboard could make an interesting post-holiday gift.