HyperX Launches High-Speed DDR4-5333 RAM at $1,245

Memory specialist HyperX has expanded its Predator DDR4 family with fresh offerings up to DDR4-5333. The new memory kits are tailored towards Intel's and AMD's latest platforms, but it remains to be seen whether they have what it takes to disrupt the best RAM kits on the market.

The memory kits are available in DDR4-5000, DDR4-5133 and DDR4-5333 flavors. Given the difficulties to bin for these frequencies, the memory kits only come in dual-channel 16GB packages comprised of two 8GB memory modules. Taking into consideration the density, the memory modules adhere to a single-rank design. We suspect that HyperX's latest memory modules are leveraging Hynix D-die integrated circuits (ICs) to hit these top speeds.

The DDR4-5333 memory is the current flagship part for the Predator DDR4 lineup. With 20-30-30 timings and requiring 1.6V to operate the memory kit retails at an eye-watering $1,245 price tag.

Memory Kit Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage (V) Capacity MSRP HX453C20PB3K2/16 DDR4-5333 20-30-30 1.60 2 x 8GB $1,245 HX451C20PB3K2/16 DDR4-5133 20-28-28 1.55 2 x 8GB $995 HX450C19PB3K2/16 DDR4-5000 19-28-28 1.55 2 x 8GB $870

If you don't need the fastest memory kit, HyperX also offers the Predator DDR4 in slightly slower DDR4-5133 and DDR4-5000 configurations. The first has its timings set to 20-28-28, while the latter comes with 19-28-28 timings. Regardless of the frequency, both command a 1.55V DRAM voltage. The DDR4-5133 and DDR4-5000 memory kits certainly won't be easy on the pockets, either. They sell for $995 and $870, respectively.

Predator DDR4 memory kits are XMP-ready so setup should be a breeze, assuming that your processor is up to the task of taming these fast memory kits. Considering the frequency, a fair bit of manual tweaking is probably required. As always, HyperX backs its memory kits with a lifetime warranty.

The Predator DDR4-5333, DDR4-5133 and DDR4-5000 memory kits' availability will vary from region to region.