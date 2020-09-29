HyperX Launches High-Capacity Impact DDR4 RAM for Laptops, SFF PCs

HyperX Impact DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM (Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX, Kingston's elite gaming division, today launched new Impact DDR4 SO-DIMM offerings with capacities that span up to 64GB.

HyperX's announcement points to high-capacity kits that could be the best RAM for enthusiasts needing large amounts of memory on their notebooks or small form factor PCs.

Impact memory modules are equipped with the brand's Plug N Play feature that automatically sets up the memory to run at the advertised frequency without any manual tweaking. Compatibility-wise, Impact memory modules should play nicely on both AMD Ryzen and Intel platforms.

HyperX Impact DDR4 SO-DIMM Specifications

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP HX424S15IB2/16 2400 CL15 16GB $77 HX424S15IB2K2/32 2400 CL15 32GB ((2x 16GB) $153 HX426S16IB2/16 2666 CL16 16GB $77 HX426S16IB2K2/32 2666 CL16 32GB (2x 16GB) $153 HX429S17IB2/16 2933 CL17 16GB $89 HX429S17IB2K2/32 2933 CL17 32GB (2x 16GB) $177 HX432S20IB2/16 3200 CL20 16GB $95 HX432S20IB2K2/32 3200 CL20 32GB (2x 16GB) $190

HyperX is selling the new single-rank 16GB Impact stick as a single module or in a dual-channel configuration. The frequencies range from DDR4-2400 to DDR4-3200 with CAS latency values between 15 and 20. Regardless of the frequency, the memory modules only require 1.2V to operate smoothly.

The single modules retail between $77 to $95, depending on the frequency. The 32GB (2x 16GB) packages start at $153 and top out at $190.

HyperX says it factory tests every Impact DDR4 SO-DIMM memory kit to assure that it performs at the advertised speed without hiccups. The vendor also backs them with a limited lifetime warranty.