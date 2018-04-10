Hyperx Pulsefire Surge RGB Mouse Packs Pixart 3389 Sensor

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The design is fairly minimalistic, save for a customizable, four-brightness-level RGB lighting ring that encircles the whole of the mouse. There's also an LED-lit HyperX logo on the palm rest.

The Pulsefire Surge features a simple ambidextrous shape, but the two side macro keys are only present on the right side. For durability and a more tactile touch, the main left and right buttons use Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks.

For performance, the Pulsefire Surge features the top of the line Pixart PMW 3389 sensor with a native DPI of up to 16000. The DPI can be adjusted on the fly via the DPI button below the scroll wheel. Both the RGB lighting effects and DPI settings can be adjusted via HyperX’s NGenuity software, which can also includes sensor performance settings and macros/keybind mapping options. The onboard storage on the Pulsefire Surge can store up to three separate profiles at once.

HyperX has not elaborated on the construction material it used, but the mouse lacks any rubber side-grips, which may be a disappointment to some. The mouse also features large skates on the bottom and a flexible, braided cable.

The Pulsefire Surge will begin shipping today with an MSRP of $69.99 USD.