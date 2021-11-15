Geekbench 5 Shows Mobile Intel Alder Lake CPU Crushing AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HX

Thanks to a submission to Geekbench 5, we have our first benchmark scores of the yet-unreleased Intel Core i7-12800H mobile processor. Specs reveal that the chip is equipped with 14 cores and 20 threads, and it was running in a Gigabyte Aorus 15 YE4. According to the Geekbench results, the 12800H is able to comfortably outperform its predecessor, the 11800H.

This is the first time we've seen or heard of the new Core i7-12800H. Intel has yet to announce its release, so we expect the laptop being used to be a prototype from Gigabyte that could be used to test the new chip.

What we do know is that it is an Alder Lake chip with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. This is one of the highest core count configurations you'll likely find in Intel's mobile Alder Lake CPUs.

The results reveal this particular i7-12800H was able to hit a single-core score of 1654 points, along with 9618 points in the multi-threaded score. The score is considerably higher than the previous-generation Core i7-11800H that scored 1474 points in the single-core benchmark, and 7959 points in the multi-core benchmark.

This makes the 12800H 12% faster in single-threaded performance and 20% faster in multi-threaded performance than its previous-gen counterpart in Geekbench 5. Without a doubt, the higher core count, along with the overall faster performance of the P cores is making the difference here.

AMD's current best mobile CPU, the Ryzen 9 5980HX, at best has only scored 1467 points in the single-threaded test and 7608 points in the multi-threaded test in an Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo SE. This gives the 12800H a 12% lead in single-threaded performance and 26% in multi-threaded performance over AMD's best mobile processor to date.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Keep in mind, these performance results have to be taken with a grain of salt, as Geekbench 5 is not a true indicator of real-world performance. Also, different laptops with different power limits can change performance, despite having the same CPU. So just like other mobile chips, the performance of the 12800H will vary depending on what future laptop it's running in.

However, if performance is anywhere close to the results we've seen today, the Core i7-12800H looks to be a good upgrade from Intel's previous 11th gen products, and well ahead of anything from AMD's current laptop roster.