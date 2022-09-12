Intel Core i7 13700T Raptor Lake Allegedly Beats Ryzen 7 5800X at 35W

According to a Tweet by @BenchLeaks, Intel's first Raptor Lake T model has appeared on the radar, featuring some potential stellar results. The chip is known as the i7-13700T. The T variants of Intel's chips feature extremely low power consumption - akin to that of mobile chips with a 35W TDP. The i7-13700T was able to pull off scores faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X and match the i5-12600K while consuming far less power.

I7-13700T Geekbench 5 Results: CPU Models: Single-Core Results Multi-Core Results Single-Core Difference Multi-Core Difference Core i7-13700T 35W 1939 11564 100% 100% Ryzen 7 5800X 1669 10316 14% Slower 11% Slower Core i5-12600K 1858 11634 4% Slower 0.6% Faster Core i7-13700K 1909 14157 2% Slower 22% Faster

We don't have official specs on the new part just yet, so take the data with a pinch of salt, but according to Geekbench, the 13700T features a incredibly low base clock of 1.4 GHz due to the 35W TDP. But to compensate, the chip features a substantially higher boost clock of 4.8 GHz - which is exceptionally high for a T chip. This can be attributed to Raptor Lake's new performance cores which are already boosting beyond 5.5 GHz on the higher end SKUs.

Besides this difference, the i7-13700T features the exact same core specifications as its more power-hungry counterparts, featuring 8 P cores and 8 E cores.

Raptor Lake List - Including i7-13700T Model Cores: Boost Base Power Max Turbo Power i9-13900K 24 - 8P + 16E 5.8GHz Max Boost 125W 253W i7-13700K 16 - 8P +8E 5.4GHz Max Boost 125W 253W i7-13700T 16 - 8P +8E 4.8GHz Max Boost 35W N/A

Compared to other Raptor Lake parts, the power reduction of the T model is substantial with a power reduction of 72% at its base. For peak turbo boost power we don't know what Intel's limits are. But presumably, the chip can spike beyond 70 or 80W for brief periods of time, to hit those very high clocks.

Still, if peak turbo power is below 100W, that is still significantly less power compared to the 253W peak boost power on the 13700K and 13900K - and still less compared to AMD Ryzen 5000 series chips.

But don't let its low TDP fool you, the 13700T seems to be a surprisingly fast chip that packs a punch for its weight class. The chip pulls in a very respectable single-core score of 1,939 points, and a multi-core score of 11,564 points.

With scores like these, the 13700T should be able to beat some very potent competitors including AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X in both single and multi-threaded score by 12% to 16%, as well as Intel's own Core i5-12600K - beating it in the single core score by 5% and almost matching it in the multi-core score.

Surprisingly the 13700T also scores a win against the Core i7-12700K, and beats it in the single-core score by a hair. However, the chip couldn't match the 12700K's higher power envelope in the multi-threaded score.

All in all, if this bench is to be believed, the 13700T is showing us a very different side to Intel's Raptor Lake microarchitecture we have not seen before. With Intel constantly pushing the power envelope higher and higher with Alder Lake, and now with Raptor Lake - featuring the highest official turbo power specification's we've ever seen before, it seems that all Intel cares about is higher performance with no regards to power consumption.

But, the 13700T shows us that the Raptor Lake architecture can be tuned back for efficiency purposes as well, and do a surprisingly good job at crunching numbers while sipping power like.

Unfortunately all we have now are Geekbench 5 results, which won't tell us the whole story about the 13700T's true performance. But hopefully we'll get to see this chip again in other benchmarks soon, to see what it can really do at 35W.