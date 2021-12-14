Intel Abruptly Pulls the Plug on Tiger Canyon NUCs

Shorty after discontinuing its Panther Canyon NUCs, Intel has announced via a PCN document that it's also pulling the plug on the NUC 11 Pro (Tiger Canyon). It's the most precipitous product killing we've ever seen from Intel, considering that Tiger Canyon just debuted in the first quarter of this year. That's less than one year of life.



The listed of retirees include the NUC 11 Pro mini PC with Intel Core i7 vPro processors and three NUC 11 Pro kits (NUC11TNHi7, NUC11TNHi5 and NUC11TNHi3). As the NUC's codename implies, the devices are powered by Intel's 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors. More specifically, the NUCs employed the Core i7-1165G7, Core i5-1135G7 and Core i3-1115G4 that come out of the chipmaker's 10nm SuperFin oven.



Intel issued the PCN 118778-00 document on December 13, with the last day to order and last shipment on the same day. That means that customers had less than 24 hours to put in the last orders. It's particularly odd that Intel has decided to terminate the NUC 11 Pro kits, since the vPro lineup is tailored toward business users. Intel typically provides these type of products over a long periods of time. In fact, the product pages for the NUC11TNHi7, NUC11TNHi5 and NUC11TNHi3 previously had the first quarter of 2024 as the expected discontinuance dates.



Either Intel has run into problems sourcing the components for Tiger Canyon or the chipmaker is simply getting rid of Tiger Lake stock to make way for Alder Lake. With its mix of Performance and Efficiency cores, Alder Lake could thrive in small-form-factor devices, such as Intel's NUCs.