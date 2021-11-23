Intel Alder Lake-P Mobile CPUs Now Shipping To OEM Customers

Intel’s Alder Lake-S desktop processors launched earlier this month to great fanfare. Intel was able to retake the gaming crown from AMD with two of the best CPUs for gaming -- the Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K -- while ushering in support for DDR5 memory and the PCIe 5.0 interface. Intel announced this morning in a tweet that its upcoming Alder Lake-P mobile processors are now shipping to its customers to integrate into their laptops.

The company didn’t go into great detail about this milestone for Alder Lake-P, but it added in the tweet, “Congratulations to our Intel teams around the globe for their hard work & commitment in delivering this product.”

Another incredible 12th Gen @intel Core milestone: today, we began shipping our high-performance mobile processors to customers! Congratulations to our Intel teams around the globe for their hard work & commitment in delivering this product. #IntelCore pic.twitter.com/72Glbo4qZoNovember 22, 2021 See more

It’s reported that Alder Lake-P will be available in two primary core configurations. Lower-end SKUs will have two Golden Cove Performance (P) cores and eight Gracemont Efficiency (E) cores. However, higher-end SKUs will allegedly feature six P-cores coupled with eight E-cores. So, Alder Lake-P will max out at 14 cores with 20 threads compared to 16 cores and 24 threads for Alder Lake-S.

About two weeks ago, early benchmarks of the Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-P processor leaked to the internet via unreleased Gigabyte Aero 5 XE and Hewlett-Packard Omen 17 laptops. While we’ve benchmarked Alder Lake-S with DDR4 and DDR5 memory, both systems were paired with DDR4-3200 memory. The processor reportedly has a base clock of 2.7 GHz and a turbo clock of 4.6 GHz.

Early performance numbers for these prototypes showed that the Core i7-12700H failed to surpass the current-generation Core i7-11700H in Geekbench single-threaded performance. However, the multi-threaded performance of the former left the latter (and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H) in the dust. Of course, these are synthetic benchmarks with likely unoptimized hardware, so we’ll be interested in seeing how things fare systems start shipping with Alder Lake-P.

With CES 2022 coming in early January, we’re likely to soon hear more about Alder Lake-P and dozens of gaming laptops shipping from Intel’s OEM partners that will use the processors.