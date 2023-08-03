Intel Arc A580 Rides Again in Online Benchmarks

A fresh benchmark run featuring a purported Intel Arc A580 graphics card has been spotted. According to a screenshot shared by ITHome (Chinese language) the A580 scores nearly 83K in Geekbench 5 OpenCL tests which is over 10K clear of scores achieved by systems relying on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

The Geekbench database sighting of this 'lost' Intel Arc graphics card appears to be from a benchmark run earlier today. This particular Arc A580 is part of a well-specified Windows 11 desktop PC system which also features an Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, an Asus ROG Strix Z690-E motherboard, and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. Take the Geekbench results with a pinch of salt for now.

(Image credit: Geekbench / ITHome)

We have already mentioned a Geekbench 5 Open CL score comparison in the intro (vs RTX 3050), but let's build a fuller table, including the established Intel Arc cards that we are now quite familiar with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU model Typical Geekbench 5 OpenCL scores Intel Arc A770 Between 90K and 100K Intel Arc A750 Between 80K and 90K * Intel Arc A580 82,992 Intel Arc A380 About 37K Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 desktop About 100K Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 desktop Between 75K and 80K AMD Radeon RX 6600 About 80K

*= leaked single result

In September 2022 we covered, in depth, the technical details of the Intel Arc A580 alongside stable mates and now well known desktop GPUs like the Arc A770, Arc A750, and Arc A380. In summary, the GPU configuration of the A580 is derived from a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU, and is much closer in spec / performance to the A750 than the little A380. This fact is quite immediately evident not just from benchmarks, but from the Arc A-Series Desktop GPUs infographic published by Intel, reproduced below.

(Image credit: Intel)

It is curious that Intel has not yet launched its Arc A580 graphics card, as it was announced alongside the above products nearly a year ago.

After a long gap in any leaks or spills regarding the Arc A580 we saw it pop up in GFXBench 5.0 results in mid-July, so perhaps Intel and partners are at last readying this model for release. In our recently updated GPU pricing Index feature, we noted that the best price of an Arc A750 is around $200, and the A380 around $100. If we had to guess the Arc A580's price it would probably not be right down the middle, but nearer to the A750 price level.