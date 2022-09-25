Intel Arc A770 Embargo Rumors Point to Early October Launch

There are some interesting new rumors regarding when Intel’s other Arc graphics cards for desktops will finally arrive. According to sources sharing embargo guidelines with VideoCardz (opens in new tab), we will see Arc A770 Limited Edition unboxings all over the internet from Friday, September 30. Then reviewers will be given the green light to publish their works from Wednesday, October 5. However, please take these rumors with a pinch of salt, and note that the source says the dates could still possibly change.

The purported embargo guidelines may or may not apply solely to Intel’s Limited Edition cards. Another unknown is whether the Arc A750 will come out together. Previous indications were that the Arc 700 series pair would hit the retail market in tandem. Also, it would be best for consumer choice if any third-party models with custom coolers arrive simultaneously. Unfortunately, we don’t have any hints of specific consumer release dates in the leak, either.

Alleged Arc A770 embargo times and dates:

Unboxings: 9 am EDT on Friday, September 30.

Reviews: 9 am EDT on Wednesday, October 5.

The rumored dates and times could align with Intel’s upcoming scheduled events. In particular, the Intel Innovation event in San Jose straddles Sept 27 to 28, and we will likely get some more last-minute information about the Arc graphics card lineup to prime us for the rollout. Additionally, if you are interested in tuning in, keynotes from Intel’s event will be live-streamed online.

Intel Arc graphics cards have already failed as the knights in shining armor, saving us from the tremendous crypto mining graphics card drought of 2022. All we have had so far is the lowly Arc A380, released months ago in China, then in dribs and drabs stateside only a few weeks ago.

For a long time, tech enthusiasts have seemed weary of Intel’s promises of more powerful Arc desktop graphics card releases “soon.” Still, it is starting to look like releases are imminent. Intel has missed a target of launching its remaining Arc desktop graphics cards by the end of summer; however, today, we have these unboxing and review schedule dates rumors. Moreover, yesterday we reported on the impending shipments of Arc A770 limited edition graphics cards to its strung-out competition winners. Intel has just asked winners to ensure their shipping details are up to date.