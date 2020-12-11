Intel Based Hackboard 2 Priced To Compete With Raspberry Pi

Intel based single board computers (SBC) are not common, the percentage of Intel x86 CPU based SBC is small compared to the dominance of Arm, especially the Raspberry Pi. Hackboard 2, released for crowd funding aims to introduce another Intel SBC starting from $99. A price which sees it square up to the Raspberry Pi.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Hackboard) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Hackboard) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Hackboard) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Hackboard) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Hackboard) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Hackboard)

Hackboard 2 measure 4.7 x 3.1 inches (120 x 80 mm) and features an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU running at a base clock of 1.1 GHz, but with a boost upto 2.8 GHz. A heatsink is provided to cool the CPU. With 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage Hackboard 2 has enough capability for a basic desktop machine, or a decently powerful SBC. Extra storage can be added via two NVMe M.2 slots. Pre-release models of this board, sent to reviewers / YouTubers have only one NVMe M.2 slot the other replaced with a micro SD slot, and an older CPU. Graphics duties fall to an Intel UHD Graphics 600, which provides upto 4K via an HDMI 2.1 and eDP screen connector.

Connectivity comes via Intel AC95060 dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and Gigabit Ethernet. In the pledges you can add a $50 4G / 5G cellular modem. With three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2 camera connections and a 40 pin GPIO which claims compatibility with Raspberry Pi HATs.

The pitch for this board is that it is around the same price as a Raspberry Pi 4, but with an x86 CPU we are free to install any operating system, including Windows 10, which is offered as an option for backers. The $99 Hackboard 2 pledge covers a unit with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed. Moving up to $140 we see Windows 10 Pro installed. Moving up the tiers and we see a starter kit for $180 that offers "everything you need to hook up the Hackboard 2" and comes with a case, USB 2 webcam and a wireless keyboard trackpad combo. The $299 tier offers all of the previous tiers, but with an 13.3 inch IPS display and a cover that doubles as a stand.

Hackboard 2 is not a "Raspberry Pi Killer" but if you need an x86 powered SBC then this could be the board for you. Hackboard 2 is available via Crowd Supply.