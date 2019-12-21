Intel Closes Two German Sites, 450 Employees Impacted

Intel is closing two German locations at the end of the year as a consequence of Intel exiting the 5G smartphone modem space, causing 450 employees to lose their job.

The closing in Nuremberg affects around 250 people, with another 200 in Duisberg, Heise wrote based on information from corporate circles. Intel confirmed the closing and said it would support the affected employees.

The company developed modem chips and software for smartphones at the locations and also contributed to Intel’s patent portfolio. The sale of Intel’s 5G smartphone modem division to Apple was recently completed.

Intel closing the sites doesn’t come as a surprise. In October, Intel said Apple was only going to take over Intel’s Munich site and not Nuremberg and Duisberg, according to Heise. Apple would have offered the most important employees a move to Munich, but few would have accepted it due to the distance.