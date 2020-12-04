Intel Sneaks Out Core i5-10500H To Battle AMD's Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-H Processor (Image credit: Intel)

Intel's Comet Lake-H family may be receiving a new member very soon if IThome's report is on point. The unannounced Core i5-10500H hexa-core processor has reportedly started shipping in laptops, with the new Mechrevo Z3 Air being one of the rumored devices to feature the Core i5-10500H.

The Core i5-10500H is a peculiar chip, to say the least. The processor is expected to arrive with six cores and 12 threads, a configuration reserved for Intel's higher-end Core i7 parts. According to IThome, the Core i5-10500H has a single-core boost clock speed up to 4.5 GHz. Therefore, in theory, the Core i5-10500H would be equivalent to last generation's Core i7-9750H (Coffee Lake-H) part, except with the promise of higher performance.

Provided that its setup is accurate, the Core i5-10500H was probably created to fight AMD's Ryzen 5 4600H (Renoir), which also checks in with six cores and 12 threads. The Zen 2 part runs with a 3 GHz base clock and a 4 GHz boost clock.

Intel Core i5-10500H Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Core i7-10750H 6 / 12 2.6 / 5.0 12 45 Core i5-10500H* 6 / 12 ? / 4.5 12 45 Core i7-9750H 6 / 12 2.6 / 4.5 12 45 Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.0 8 45

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Mechrevo's Z3 Air isn't a new device, as the company has already launched a more powerful variant with the Core i7-10750H. Curiously, the Core i7-10750H is also a six-core, 12-thread chip like the Core i5-10500H, albeit with higher clock speeds. The introduction of the latter would allow laptop vendors to offer more budget-friendly devices.

Being a thin and light gaming laptop, the Z3 Air has a thickness of 20.5mm and weighs around 1.96kg. Mechrevo manufactures the laptop with aluminum and the 15.6-inch panel displays an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Besides the Core i5-10500H, the Z3 Air is outfitted with 16GB of DDR4-2933 memory, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti.

The Z3 Air will go on sale on December 12 for 5,299 yuan (~$811.29). It wouldn't surprise us one bit if other major laptop brands, such as HP, Dell, or Lenovo, begin to offer the Core i5-10500H as an option.