Alleged Core i5-13600K Elbows Past Ryzen 9 5950X in New Benchmarks

A Chinese netizen has published some eyebrow-raising screenshots claimed to be from a system powered by an Intel Core i5-13600K processor. Enthusiastic Citizen’s Bilibili post shows this purported mid-range overclocker-friendly CPU could provide an irresistible price/performance combination for enthusiasts. The chip outpaces AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X in CPU-Z (1T and nT tests), and is just 7 or 8% slower in Cinebench R23 multi-core benchmarks.

According to the above-linked post, the Raptor Lake chip under scrutiny is an ES3 (engineering sample, third revision) but is configured with QS (qualification sample) clocks. Enthusiastic Citizen says he also has an actual QS chip, but it is “too early” to share its benchmarks and is waiting for Intel and its board partners to make various refinements before sharing more.

The key purported specs of the Intel Core i5-13600K are a core configuration of 6 Performance and 8 Efficiency cores for 20 processing threads, an all-core turbo of 5.1 GHz, with 24MB of L3 cache. Unfortunately, this processor ate up to 173W at 1.31V, with “room for optimization,” according to the tester.

(Image credit: Enthusiastic Citizen )

To give you a clear view of the performance stats that have been shared, and to put them into perspective, please check out the contemporary comparison table below. Our comparison data for all the other CPUs was pulled from our Core i9 12900K review.

Core i5-13600K Core i5-12600K Core i9-12900K Ryzen 9 5950X CPU-Z 1T 830 753 803 684 CPU-Z nT 10,032 6,692 10,921 12,078 CB23 1T 1,387 1,886 1,965 1,652 CB23 nT 24,420 17,161 27,287 26,271

Cinebench R23 Single-Thread Issues

Above there are some clear and simple conclusions that can be drawn from the numbers. But before we go further, Enthusiastic Citizen reckons there may be a BIOS bug holding the 13600K back. We don’t see motherboard details in any screenshots, but it is claimed that the “early Z790” motherboard could be at fault, causing the unexpectedly low Cinebench R23 single-threaded score. Perhaps the software used an efficiency core for this test, a basic error on unknown silicon.

(Image credit: Enthusiastic Citizen )

If we discount the Cinebench 23 single-threaded scores, the multi-threaded scores remain very impressive; coming in about 30% faster than its predecessor. It is also within single figure percentage performance differences to the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

CPU-Z scores are perhaps clearer to interpret, as there seems to be no ‘BIOS issue’ at play. The Raptor Lake chip has the best single-thread scores in this synthetic test, and its multi-threaded test result is within striking distance of the original Alder Lake flagship (i9-12900K).

Lastly, in subsequent comments on the benchmark scores we have shared above, Enthusiastic Citizen says he will be testing his QS chip in gaming in due course.

Over the last few days, we have reported on multiple leaked benchmarks for the Intel Core i9-13900K, covering both applications and gaming.